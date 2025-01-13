ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: Full schedule, format, live streaming

The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup is back with its second edition and is scheduled to start on Saturday, January 18, 2025, in Malaysia. The tournament will feature 16 teams, including one host nation, 10 full-member teams from the 2023 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, and five teams from regional qualification. India, which won the previous edition under the leadership of Shafali Verma, is grouped with hosts Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies in Group A. The 16-day tournament will feature 41 matches, with the final scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025.
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Full list of teams
Group A
- India
- Malaysia (H)
- Sri Lanka
- West Indies
Group B
- England
- Ireland
- Pakistan
- United States
Group C
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Samoa
- South Africa
Group D
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- Nepal
- Scotland
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Format
The 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups of four, with each team playing one match against every other team in their respective group. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six League stage. In this phase, teams qualifying from Group A will face two teams from Group D, while those from Group B will compete against two teams from Group C. Points earned in the initial group stage against teams that also advance will be carried forward into the Super Six League. The top two teams from each Super Six group will progress to the semi-finals, with the final match scheduled for February 2, 2025.
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Venue
- Bayuemas Oval
- Johor Cricket Academy Oval
- YSD-UKM Cricket Oval
- Borneo Cricket Ground
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Full schedule
|ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 full time table
|Match No
|Teams
|Venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match 1
|Australia Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|18-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 2
|England Women U19 vs Ireland Women U19
|Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor
|18-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 3
|Samoa Women U19 vs Nigeria Women U19
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|18-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 4
|Bangladesh Women U19 vs Nepal Women U19
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|18-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 5
|Pakistan Women U19 vs USA Women U19
|Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor
|18-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 6
|New Zealand Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|18-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 7
|Sri Lanka Women U19 vs Malaysia Women U19
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|19-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 8
|India Women U19 vs West Indies Women U19
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|19-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 9
|Australia Women U19 vs Bangladesh Women U19
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|20-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 10
|Ireland Women U19 vs USA Women U19
|Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor
|20-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 11
|New Zealand Women U19 vs Nigeria Women U19
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|20-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 12
|Scotland Women U19 vs Nepal Women U19
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|20-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 13
|England Women U19 vs Pakistan Women U19
|Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor
|20-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 14
|South Africa Women U19 vs Samoa Women U19
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|20-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 15
|West Indies Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|21-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 16
|India Women U19 vs Malaysia Women U19
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|21-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 17
|Bangladesh Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|22-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 18
|England Women U19 vs USA Women U19
|Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor
|22-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 19
|New Zealand Women U19 vs Samoa Women U19
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|22-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 20
|Australia Women U19 vs Nepal Women U19
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|22-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 21
|Pakistan Women U19 vs Ireland Women U19
|Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor
|22-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 22
|South Africa Women U19 vs Nigeria Women U19
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|22-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 23
|Malaysia Women U19 vs West Indies Women U19
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|23-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 24
|India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|23-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 25
|B4 vs C4
|Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor
|24-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 26
|A4 vs D4
|Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor
|24-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 27
|B2 vs C3
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|25-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 28
|B1 vs C2
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|25-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 29
|D1 vs A3
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|25-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 30
|C1 vs B3
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|25-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 31
|A2 vs D3
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|26-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 32
|A1 vs D2
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|26-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 33
|B1 vs C3
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|27-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 34
|D2 vs A3
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|28-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 35
|C1 vs B2
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|28-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 36
|A1 vs D3
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|28-Jan-25
|12:00
|Match 37
|C2 vs B3
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|29-Jan-25
|08:00
|Match 38
|D1 vs A2
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|29-Jan-25
|12:00
|Semi-Final 1
|T.B.C.
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|31-Jan-25
|08:00
|Semi-Final 2
|T.B.C.
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|31-Jan-25
|12:00
|Final
|T.B.C.
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|02-Feb-25
|12:00
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 begin?
The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will begin on Saturday, January 18, 2025.
What time will matches at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 begin?
The matches in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will be played in two sets. The first set of matches will begin at 8 AM IST, while the second set of matches will commence at 12:00 PM IST.
How many teams will feature in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025?
Sixteen teams will play in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia.
When will India play their first match at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025?
The defending champions, India, will start their campaign against West Indies at Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran, on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Where to watch the live telecast of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in India?
The live telecast details for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 have not been announced yet.
Where to watch the live streaming of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in India?
The live streaming details for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 have not been announced yet.