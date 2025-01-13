Business Standard

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: Full schedule, format, live streaming

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: Full schedule, format, live streaming

The tournament will be played across 16 days, with a total of 41 matches set to take place between 16 qualified teams

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup is back with its second edition and is scheduled to start on Saturday, January 18, 2025, in Malaysia. The tournament will feature 16 teams, including one host nation, 10 full-member teams from the 2023 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, and five teams from regional qualification. India, which won the previous edition under the leadership of Shafali Verma, is grouped with hosts Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies in Group A. The 16-day tournament will feature 41 matches, with the final scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025.
 
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Full list of teams 
 
Group A
  • India
  • Malaysia (H)
  • Sri Lanka
  • West Indies
Group B
  • England
  • Ireland
  • Pakistan
  • United States
Group C

  • New Zealand
  • Nigeria
  • Samoa
  • South Africa
Group D
  • Australia
  • Bangladesh
  • Nepal
  • Scotland
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Format 
The 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups of four, with each team playing one match against every other team in their respective group. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six League stage. In this phase, teams qualifying from Group A will face two teams from Group D, while those from Group B will compete against two teams from Group C. Points earned in the initial group stage against teams that also advance will be carried forward into the Super Six League. The top two teams from each Super Six group will progress to the semi-finals, with the final match scheduled for February 2, 2025.
 
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Venue
  • Bayuemas Oval
  • Johor Cricket Academy Oval
  • YSD-UKM Cricket Oval
  • Borneo Cricket Ground
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Full schedule 
 
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 full time table
Match No Teams Venue Date Time (IST)
Match 1 Australia Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19 YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 18-Jan-25 08:00
Match 2 England Women U19 vs Ireland Women U19 Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor 18-Jan-25 08:00
Match 3 Samoa Women U19 vs Nigeria Women U19 Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak 18-Jan-25 08:00
Match 4 Bangladesh Women U19 vs Nepal Women U19 YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 18-Jan-25 12:00
Match 5 Pakistan Women U19 vs USA Women U19 Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor 18-Jan-25 12:00
Match 6 New Zealand Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak 18-Jan-25 12:00
Match 7 Sri Lanka Women U19 vs Malaysia Women U19 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 19-Jan-25 08:00
Match 8 India Women U19 vs West Indies Women U19 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 19-Jan-25 12:00
Match 9 Australia Women U19 vs Bangladesh Women U19 YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 20-Jan-25 08:00
Match 10 Ireland Women U19 vs USA Women U19 Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor 20-Jan-25 08:00
Match 11 New Zealand Women U19 vs Nigeria Women U19 Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak 20-Jan-25 08:00
Match 12 Scotland Women U19 vs Nepal Women U19 YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 20-Jan-25 12:00
Match 13 England Women U19 vs Pakistan Women U19 Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor 20-Jan-25 12:00
Match 14 South Africa Women U19 vs Samoa Women U19 Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak 20-Jan-25 12:00
Match 15 West Indies Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 21-Jan-25 08:00
Match 16 India Women U19 vs Malaysia Women U19 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 21-Jan-25 12:00
Match 17 Bangladesh Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19 YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 22-Jan-25 08:00
Match 18 England Women U19 vs USA Women U19 Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor 22-Jan-25 08:00
Match 19 New Zealand Women U19 vs Samoa Women U19 Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak 22-Jan-25 08:00
Match 20 Australia Women U19 vs Nepal Women U19 YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 22-Jan-25 12:00
Match 21 Pakistan Women U19 vs Ireland Women U19 Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor 22-Jan-25 12:00
Match 22 South Africa Women U19 vs Nigeria Women U19 Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak 22-Jan-25 12:00
Match 23 Malaysia Women U19 vs West Indies Women U19 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 23-Jan-25 08:00
Match 24 India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 23-Jan-25 12:00
Match 25 B4 vs C4 Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor 24-Jan-25 08:00
Match 26 A4 vs D4 Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor 24-Jan-25 12:00
Match 27 B2 vs C3 YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 25-Jan-25 08:00
Match 28 B1 vs C2 Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak 25-Jan-25 08:00
Match 29 D1 vs A3 YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 25-Jan-25 12:00
Match 30 C1 vs B3 Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak 25-Jan-25 12:00
Match 31 A2 vs D3 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 26-Jan-25 08:00
Match 32 A1 vs D2 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 26-Jan-25 12:00
Match 33 B1 vs C3 Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak 27-Jan-25 08:00
Match 34 D2 vs A3 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 28-Jan-25 08:00
Match 35 C1 vs B2 Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak 28-Jan-25 08:00
Match 36 A1 vs D3 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 28-Jan-25 12:00
Match 37 C2 vs B3 YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 29-Jan-25 08:00
Match 38 D1 vs A2 YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 29-Jan-25 12:00
Semi-Final 1 T.B.C. Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 31-Jan-25 08:00
Semi-Final 2 T.B.C. Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 31-Jan-25 12:00
Final T.B.C. Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 02-Feb-25 12:00
 

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 begin? 
The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will begin on Saturday, January 18, 2025.
 
What time will matches at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 begin? 
The matches in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will be played in two sets. The first set of matches will begin at 8 AM IST, while the second set of matches will commence at 12:00 PM IST.
 
How many teams will feature in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025? 
Sixteen teams will play in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia.
 
When will India play their first match at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025? 
The defending champions, India, will start their campaign against West Indies at Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran, on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in India? 
The live telecast details for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 have not been announced yet.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in India? 
The live streaming details for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 have not been announced yet.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

