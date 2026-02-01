ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Full schedule, teams, live streaming
Ayush Mhatre-led Team India aim to win their record-extending sixth U19 World Cup title in 2026 in Zimbabwe
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 is set to enter its knockout stages, with the final four teams set to take on each other in the two semifinals on February 3 and 4, before the winners of the two semifinals face each other in the title clash on Friday, February 6.
Earlier, Australia, England and Afghanistan booked their spots in the semifinals, while five-time champions India joined them last after their final Super Six match against Pakistan on Sunday.
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Qualified teams
- India
- England
- Australia
- Afghanistan
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Full schedule
While India have confirmed their place in the semifinals their opponents will be decided after the completion of their ongoing match against Pakistan. If India beat Pakistan they will play Afghanistan on February 4, while if Pakistan wins the game India will face defending champions Australia on February 3.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|City
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Local Time
|Time (IST)
|Tue, Feb 3 2026
|1st Semi-Final (A,D1 v B,C2)
|Queens Sports Club
|Bulawayo
|Australia U19
|India/England
|9:30 AM
|1:00 PM
|Wed, Feb 4 2026
|2nd Semi-Final (B,C1 v A,D2)
|Harare Sports Club
|Harare
|Afghanistan U19
|India/England
|9:30 AM
|1:00 PM
|Fri, Feb 6 2026
|Final
|Harare Sports Club
|Harare
|TBC
|TBC
|9:30 AM
|1:00 PM
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Full squad of qualified teams
India squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi
Australia squad: Oliver Peake (c), Kasey Barton, Naden Cooray, Jayden Draper, Ben Gordon, Steven Hogan, Thomas Hogan, John James, Charles Lachmund, Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Hayden Schiller, Aryan Sharma, William Byrom, Alex Lee Young
England squad: Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Will Bennison, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan
Afghanistan squad: Mahboob Khan (c), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Aziz Mia Khil, Nazif Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan, Wahid Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, Aqil Khan Obaid. Reserves: Aqil Khan, Fahim Qasemi, Izat Noor
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the semifinals of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be played?
The semifinal matches of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, February 3, and Wednesday, February 4.
Which two teams will play semifinal 1 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026?
Australia will take on India/England in semifinal 1 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, February 3, in Bulawayo.
Which two teams will play semifinal 2 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026?
India/England will face Afghanistan in semifinal 2 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, February 4, in Harare.
When will the toss for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches take place?
The toss for both the semifinal matches of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12:30 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of both the semifinal matches of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches in India?
The live telecast of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches in India?
The live streaming of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches will be available on JioHotstar and its website in India.
More From This Section
Topics : India cricket team Australia cricket team England cricket team Afghanistan cricket team ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Cricket News
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 7:58 PM IST