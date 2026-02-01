ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Full schedule, teams, live streaming

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 is set to enter its knockout stages, with the final four teams set to take on each other in the two semifinals on February 3 and 4, before the winners of the two semifinals face each other in the title clash on Friday, February 6.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 playoffs date and time (IST), teams qualified, live streaming Earlier, Australia, England and Afghanistan booked their spots in the semifinals, while five-time champions India joined them last after their final Super Six match against Pakistan on Sunday.

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Qualified teams

India

England

Australia

Afghanistan

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Full schedule

While India have confirmed their place in the semifinals their opponents will be decided after the completion of their ongoing match against Pakistan. If India beat Pakistan they will play Afghanistan on February 4, while if Pakistan wins the game India will face defending champions Australia on February 3.

Date Match Venue City Team 1 Team 2 Local Time Time (IST) Tue, Feb 3 2026 1st Semi-Final (A,D1 v B,C2) Queens Sports Club Bulawayo Australia U19 India/England 9:30 AM 1:00 PM Wed, Feb 4 2026 2nd Semi-Final (B,C1 v A,D2) Harare Sports Club Harare Afghanistan U19 India/England 9:30 AM 1:00 PM Fri, Feb 6 2026 Final Harare Sports Club Harare TBC TBC 9:30 AM 1:00 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Full squad of qualified teams

India squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Australia squad: Oliver Peake (c), Kasey Barton, Naden Cooray, Jayden Draper, Ben Gordon, Steven Hogan, Thomas Hogan, John James, Charles Lachmund, Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Hayden Schiller, Aryan Sharma, William Byrom, Alex Lee Young

England squad: Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Will Bennison, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan

Afghanistan squad: Mahboob Khan (c), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Aziz Mia Khil, Nazif Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan, Wahid Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, Aqil Khan Obaid. Reserves: Aqil Khan, Fahim Qasemi, Izat Noor

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the semifinals of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be played?

The semifinal matches of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, February 3, and Wednesday, February 4.

Which two teams will play semifinal 1 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026?

Australia will take on India/England in semifinal 1 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, February 3, in Bulawayo.

Which two teams will play semifinal 2 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026?

India/England will face Afghanistan in semifinal 2 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, February 4, in Harare.

When will the toss for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches take place?

The toss for both the semifinal matches of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12:30 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of both the semifinal matches of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches in India?

The live telecast of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches in India?

The live streaming of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches will be available on JioHotstar and its website in India.