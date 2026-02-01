Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Full schedule, teams, live streaming

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Full schedule, teams, live streaming

Ayush Mhatre-led Team India aim to win their record-extending sixth U19 World Cup title in 2026 in Zimbabwe

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals all you need to know

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: All you need to know

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 is set to enter its knockout stages, with the final four teams set to take on each other in the two semifinals on February 3 and 4, before the winners of the two semifinals face each other in the title clash on Friday, February 6.
 
Earlier, Australia, England and Afghanistan booked their spots in the semifinals, while five-time champions India joined them last after their final Super Six match against Pakistan on Sunday. 

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Qualified teams

  • India
  • England
  • Australia
  • Afghanistan

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Full schedule

While India have confirmed their place in the semifinals their opponents will be decided after the completion of their ongoing match against Pakistan. If India beat Pakistan they will play Afghanistan on February 4, while if Pakistan wins the game India will face defending champions Australia on February 3.

 
Date Match Venue City Team 1 Team 2 Local Time Time (IST)
Tue, Feb 3 2026 1st Semi-Final (A,D1 v B,C2) Queens Sports Club Bulawayo Australia U19 India/England 9:30 AM 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 4 2026 2nd Semi-Final (B,C1 v A,D2) Harare Sports Club Harare Afghanistan U19 India/England 9:30 AM 1:00 PM
Fri, Feb 6 2026 Final Harare Sports Club Harare TBC TBC 9:30 AM 1:00 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Full squad of qualified teams

India squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi
 
Australia squad: Oliver Peake (c), Kasey Barton, Naden Cooray, Jayden Draper, Ben Gordon, Steven Hogan, Thomas Hogan, John James, Charles Lachmund, Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Hayden Schiller, Aryan Sharma, William Byrom, Alex Lee Young
 
England squad: Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Will Bennison, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan
 
Afghanistan squad: Mahboob Khan (c), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Aziz Mia Khil, Nazif Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan, Wahid Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, Aqil Khan Obaid. Reserves: Aqil Khan, Fahim Qasemi, Izat Noor

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the semifinals of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be played?
 
The semifinal matches of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, February 3, and Wednesday, February 4.
 
Which two teams will play semifinal 1 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026?
 
Australia will take on India/England in semifinal 1 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, February 3, in Bulawayo.
 
Which two teams will play semifinal 2 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026?
 
India/England will face Afghanistan in semifinal 2 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, February 4, in Harare.
 
When will the toss for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches take place?
 
The toss for both the semifinal matches of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12:30 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of both the semifinal matches of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches in India?
 
The live telecast of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches in India?
 
The live streaming of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal matches will be available on JioHotstar and its website in India.

More From This Section

WPL 2026 Playoffs: All you need to know

WPL 2026 playoffs date and time (IST), teams qualified, live streaming

SL vs ENG 2nd T20I live streaming

Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match today?

India vs Pakistan broadcast details

India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC match?

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming

Pakistan vs Australia live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20I match today?

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 playing 11

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

Topics : India cricket team Australia cricket team England cricket team Afghanistan cricket team ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Budget 2026 on NRI Investment Relief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeBudget 2026 on Nuclear Power