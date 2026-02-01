Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs UPW T20 match live today?

WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs UPW T20 match live today?

Jemimah Rodrigues-led DC need to win their game against UPW today to seal a spot in the WPL 2026 playoffs

DC vs UPW live streaming and broadcast details

DC vs UPW live streaming and broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Capitals are taking on UP Warriorz in the final group stage match of WPL 2026 today at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara with the final playoff spot on the line. 
 

The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Jemimah Rodrigues (DC): We will bowl first. I think the team's pretty motivated. As a captain, to be honest, it's an easy job to lead this team because they're making me feel a lot at home. But yeah, I think the energy, the intensity, and the way we play our cricket is going to stay the same and there's no more negotiable for that. To be honest, it's always there in the back of the mind but I think we play our best cricket when we keep things really simple, stuck to what's in our control, stuck to playing the best cricket we possibly can and I know on the day our team plays the best cricket, nobody can defeat us. Yeah, 100%. I think over the last few weeks, I feel like I've grown a lot more than I've ever grown in the years. But I think firstly, credit goes to my team, to the coach JV and our entire support staff and the players because they've released a lot of load off me. But at the same time, I think for me, every game has been such a big learning and I think that's going to help me so much more in my cricketing career here.  Meg Lanning (UPW): I think there's been a lot of teams winning that in first. The other night we got off to a reasonable start. We just couldn't finish it off. So there's some positives there. So hopefully we can put together the full 20 tonight. A little bit of both. Obviously, we still want to win the game. You know, everybody's very competitive and we want to get a win to finish, but we will give a couple of people opportunities tonight as well just to see what they've got, bring a bit of fresh energy to the team and hopefully it gets us the result. Yes. Shipra, Dottin and Knott come in for Shweta, Amy Jones and Chloe Tryon. So yeah, fingers crossed, that's the winning combination.  DC vs UPW playing 11:  DC playing 11: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma  UPW playing 11: Meg Lanning (c), Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shipra Giri (wk), Deandra Dottin, Charli Knott, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud 

 

Also Read

DC vs UPW WPL 2026 preview

WPL 2026: Delhi vs UP Warriorz preview, toss timings, live streaming

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six live scorecard

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: Kanishk strikes to remove Hamza on 42

WPL 2026 DC vs UPW pitch report

WPL 2026: DC vs UPW - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

WPL 2026 Playoffs: All you need to know

WPL 2026 playoffs date and time (IST), teams qualified, live streaming

SL vs ENG 2nd T20I live score

Sri Lanka vs England LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: England win the toss, elect to field first in Pallekele

 
Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look. 
WPL 2026: DC vs UPW live streaming and broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms 

WPL 2026 DC vs UPW: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW be played? 
The DC vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Sunday, February 1.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW? 
The WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
 
When will the toss for the DC vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place? 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW be bowled? 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW in India? 
The live telecast of the DC vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW in India? 
The live streaming of the DC vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming

Pakistan vs Australia live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20I match today?

WPL 2026 DC vs UPW pitch report

WPL 2026: DC vs UPW - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I pitch report Lahore

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20: Lahore pitch report, key stadium stats

DC vs UPW WPL 2026 preview

WPL 2026: Delhi vs UP Warriorz preview, toss timings, live streaming

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 head-to-head record

ICC U19 World Cup: India vs Pakistan head-to-head records over the years

Topics : Women's Premier League Delhi Capitals T20 cricket Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Budget 2026 on NRI Investment Relief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeBudget 2026 on Nuclear Power