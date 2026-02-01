WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs UPW T20 match live today?
Jemimah Rodrigues-led DC need to win their game against UPW today to seal a spot in the WPL 2026 playoffs
Delhi Capitals are taking on UP Warriorz in the final group stage match of WPL 2026 today at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara with the final playoff spot on the line.
|WPL 2026: DC vs UPW live streaming and broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW be played?
The DC vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Sunday, February 1.
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW?
The WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
When will the toss for the DC vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW in India?
The live telecast of the DC vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW in India?
The live streaming of the DC vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 6:24 PM IST