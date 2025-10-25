Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Gill heaps praise on Rohit-Virat for their match-winning knock in Sydney

Gill heaps praise on Rohit-Virat for their match-winning knock in Sydney

Gill described the win as nearly flawless and felt that watching two of India's most experienced batters construct the chase was a special experience

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shubman Gill’s first victory as India’s ODI captain came in convincing fashion as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli powered the side to a nine-wicket win over Australia in the third and final match at Sydney. Although India had already lost the series 1-2, the performance was a strong response from a team looking to rebuild under a young leader.
 
Rohit led from the front with an unbeaten 121, his 33rd century in the format, while Kohli added a fluent 74 not out. Their unbroken partnership took India past Australia’s total of 236 with 11 overs to spare. For Gill, who captained the team for the first time on foreign soil, the display was both reassuring and inspiring. 
 

Gill calls it a near-perfect game

Gill described the win as nearly flawless and said that watching two of India’s most experienced batters construct the chase was a special experience. He remarked that Rohit and Kohli had done this many times before, and seeing them dominate again gave him great satisfaction as captain.
 
He added that the victory felt even more significant because it came at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a venue with deep cricketing history. According to him, the team executed their plans efficiently in all departments, making it one of their most complete performances in recent months.

Also Read

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia

Rohit-Kohli set to return in action next on November 30 vs South Africa

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

RoKo is back! Rohit, Virat silence critics with match winning partnership

Kohli handing dropped Indian flag back to the fan

Country first! Kohli wins hearts by picking up Indian flag dropped by fan

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 3rd ODI: Rohit-Kohli hand India comfortable 9-wicket win against AUS

India vs Australia 1st ODI broadcast details

India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch Sydney ODI match?

Bowlers pave the way for a clinical finish

Before the batting heroes took over, the bowlers ensured that Australia never posted a formidable total. Gill credited his bowlers, particularly pacer Harshit Rana, who picked up four wickets and bowled with pace and intent in the middle overs.
 
He said that the spinners also played a vital role by keeping the scoring rate in check and building pressure. Gill pointed out that the way India pulled things back after Australia’s strong start showed discipline and maturity. He believed the balance between attacking and containing bowling made a crucial difference, calling Rana’s spell a sign of the young quick’s growing confidence.

Marsh lauds Indian duo despite defeat

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh acknowledged that the match turned decisively in India’s favour once Rohit and Kohli settled at the crease. He admitted that Australia had been in a good position at 195 for three but failed to capitalise on the platform they had built.
 
Marsh said that the pair’s experience and ability to finish games had again proved why they remain among the best in the world. He added that India’s senior batters were “simply too good” on the day. The skipper, however, took heart from the overall series win and praised Matthew Renshaw and Nathan Ellis for their performances across the three matches.

More From This Section

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches full schedule

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

Rohit Sharma India vs Australia Adelaide

Rohit slams ton in Sydney to become India's 3rd-highest run scorer in ODIs

Virat Kohli

Kohli overtakes Sangakkara to become second-highest run-getter in ODIs

Australian women's cricket team

One arrested in the Australia women's players molestation case in Indore

India vs Australia T20 series

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, live time, squad, venue, streaming

Topics : Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Cricket News India cricket team Australia cricket team India vs Australia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon