Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 08:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

The live telecast of Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches full schedule

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches full schedule

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 8:00 AM IST
The Ranji Trophy 2025 round 2 action began on Saturday across multiple venues in India, bringing a thrilling day of domestic first-class cricket. The highlight came from Tinsukia, where Services bowlers Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra created history by claiming two hat-tricks in the same innings against Assam — the first such instance in Ranji history. Assam, led by Riyan Parag, was bundled out for just 103 as both bowlers dismantled the batting order with lethal precision.
 
Elsewhere, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane continued his fine form, nearing a century against Chhattisgarh, while Ruturaj Gaikwad struck a fluent fifty for Maharashtra. In Delhi, Priyansh Arya missed debut selection as openers ensured a solid start. Ravindra Jadeja made his domestic return for Saurashtra against Madhya Pradesh, while Bengal’s Mohammad Shami and Gujarat’s Abhimanyu Easwaran were key figures in their respective matches.
 
 
The day 2 action of round 2 matches will continue today, with each team trying to gain the upper hand against their opponents. 

Also Read

Priyansh Arya

Ranji Trophy: Delhi face call between Priyansh Arya and Arpit Rana again

Sarfaraz Khan

Shardul Thakur backs Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan amid India A snub

Ishan Kishan batting vs Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season

Stay longer, score freely: Ishan Kishan reveals Ranji Trophy 2025-26 goals

Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 schedule, key players to watch out, live streaming

Rishabh Pant

Ranji 2025-26: Pant returns, rising stars emerge, veterans eye revival

Ranji Trophy 2025: Round 1 recap

The opening round of the Ranji Trophy 2025 produced a mix of emphatic victories and hard-fought draws across venues in India. Baroda and Bengal began their campaigns with commanding wins — Baroda defeating Odisha by seven wickets in Cuttack, while Bengal chased down 156 to seal an eight-wicket triumph over Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens. Mumbai edged out Jammu and Kashmir by 35 runs in a thrilling contest at Srinagar, whereas Rajasthan cruised past Chhattisgarh by nine wickets in Rajsamand.
 
Services delivered one of the most dominant performances of the round, crushing Tripura by an innings and 20 runs, while Vidarbha and Jharkhand also recorded massive innings victories against Nagaland and Tamil Nadu respectively. Goa piled up 566 to outclass Chandigarh by an innings and 75 runs, capping another one-sided result. Elsewhere, Andhra and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Hyderabad, Karnataka and Saurashtra, as well as Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, settled for draws despite strong batting efforts. Himachal Pradesh’s clash with Puducherry and Assam’s fixture against Gujarat also ended level.

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 1 full results:

Group Venue & City Team 1 Score (Innings) - Team 1 Team 2 Score (Innings) - Team 2 Result
Elite Group A Cuttack, Barabati Stadium Odisha 271 & 174 Baroda 413-7 d & 36-3 Baroda won by 7 wickets
Elite Group C Kolkata, Eden Gardens Uttarakhand 213 & 265 Bengal 323 & 156-2 Bengal won by 8 wickets
Elite Group A Kanpur, Green Park Andhra 397-6 Uttar Pradesh 471-8 Match drawn
Elite Group D Hyderabad, NexGen Cricket Ground Delhi 529-4 d & 138-3 Hyderabad 411 Match drawn
Elite Group D Rajsamand, Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre Chhattisgarh 332 & 109 Rajasthan 386 & 58-1 Rajasthan won by 9 wickets
Elite Group D Srinagar, Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium Mumbai 386 & 181 Jammu & Kashmir 325 & 207 Mumbai won by 35 runs
Elite Group D Puducherry, Siechem Ground Himachal Pradesh 305 & 91-4 Puducherry 183 Match drawn
Elite Group C Bhimpore, Surat, Pithwala Stadium Haryana 171 & 205 Railways 128 & 152 Haryana won by 96 runs
Elite Group C Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground Assam 310 & 192-6 Gujarat 382 Match drawn
Elite Group C Delhi, Palam A Stadium Services 359 Tripura 176 & 163 (f/o) Services won by an innings and 20 runs
Elite Group B Rajkot, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri Karnataka 372 & 232 Saurashtra 376 & 128-5 Match drawn
Elite Group B Indore, Emerald High School Ground Punjab 232 & 143-5 Madhya Pradesh 519-8 d Match drawn
Elite Group B Porvorim, Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground Goa 566 Chandigarh 137 & 354 (f/o) Goa won by an innings and 75 runs
Elite Group B Thiruvananthapuram, Greenfield International Stadium Maharashtra 239 & 224-2 Kerala 219 Match drawn
Elite Group A Bengaluru, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 Vidarbha 463 Nagaland 171 & 113 (f/o) Vidarbha won by an innings and 179 runs
Elite Group A Coimbatore, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground Jharkhand 419 Tamil Nadu 93 & 212 (f/o) Jharkhand won by an innings and 114 runs

Ranji Trophy 2025: Points table

Elite Group A
Teams P W L NR Pts NRR
VID 1 1 0 0 7 2.021
JHKD 1 1 0 0 7 1.479
BRD 1 1 0 0 6 -0.027
UP 1 0 0 0 3 -0.5
AP 1 0 0 0 1 0.5
ODSA 1 0 1 0 0 0.027
TN 1 0 1 0 0 -1.479
NGL 1 0 1 0 0 -2.021
Elite Group B
Team B P W L NR Pts NRR
GOA 1 1 0 0 7 1.051
MP 1 0 0 0 3 1.941
SAUR 1 0 0 0 3 -0.19
MAH 1 0 0 0 3 -1.523
KER 1 0 0 0 1 1.523
KAR 1 0 0 0 1 0.19
PUN 1 0 0 0 1 -1.941
CDG 1 0 1 0 0 -1.051
Elite Group C
Teams P W L NR Pts NRR
SER 1 1 0 0 7 1.046
HAR 1 1 0 0 6 0.234
BEN 1 1 0 0 6 0.035
GUJ 1 0 0 0 3 1.94
ASM 1 0 0 0 1 -1.94
UTK 1 0 1 0 0 -0.035
RLYS 1 0 1 0 0 -0.234
TRI 1 0 1 0 0 -1.046
Elite Group D
Teams P W L NR Pts NRR
MUM 1 1 0 0 6 0.295
RAJ 1 1 0 0 6 0.085
DEL 1 0 0 0 3 1.72
HP 1 0 0 0 3 1.377
PDC 1 0 0 0 1 -1.377
HYD 1 0 0 0 1 -1.72
CG 1 0 1 0 0 -0.085
JK 1 0 1 0 0 -0.295

Ranji Trophy 2025: Round 2 matches full schedule

Group Venue & City Matchup Match Time (Local) Ground
Elite Group C Kachujan, Tinsukia Assam vs Services 9:00 AM Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground
Elite Group A Vizianagaram Andhra vs Baroda 9:00 AM Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex
Elite Group C Kolkata Bengal vs Gujarat 9:00 AM Eden Gardens
Elite Group D Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan 9:30 AM Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium
Elite Group D Mumbai Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh 9:30 AM Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
Elite Group D Puducherry Puducherry vs Hyderabad 9:30 AM Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground
Elite Group C Ramnagar, Jim Corbett Uttarakhand vs Railways 9:30 AM Kaushiki Cricket Ground
Elite Group D Delhi Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh 9:30 AM Arun Jaitley Stadium
Elite Group C Rohtak Tripura vs Haryana 9:30 AM Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium
Elite Group B New Chandigarh Punjab vs Kerala 9:30 AM Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Int'l Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
Elite Group A Kanpur Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha 9:30 AM Green Park
Elite Group A Dimapur Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu 9:30 AM Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima
Elite Group A Nagpur Vidarbha vs Jharkhand 9:30 AM Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
Elite Group B Chandigarh Chandigarh vs Maharashtra 9:30 AM Sector 16 Stadium
Elite Group B Shimoga Karnataka vs Goa 9:30 AM KSCA Navule Stadium
Elite Group B Rajkot Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh 9:30 AM Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri

Ranji Trophy 2025: Round 2 matches live streaming and telecast details

When will Round 2 matches of Ranji Trophy 2025 be played? 
The Round 2 matches of Ranji Trophy 2025 will be played from October 25 to October 28.
 
When will the toss for Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches take place? 
The toss for Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches will take place at 9 AM IST.
 
What time will Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches begin? 
The Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches in India? 
The live telecast of Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches in India? 
The live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia

Rohit-Kohli set to return in action next on November 30 vs South Africa

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

RoKo is back! Rohit, Virat silence critics with match winning partnership

Kohli handing dropped Indian flag back to the fan

Country first! Kohli wins hearts by picking up Indian flag dropped by fan

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 3rd ODI: Rohit-Kohli hand India comfortable 9-wicket win against AUS

India vs Australia 1st ODI broadcast details

India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch Sydney ODI match?

Topics : Cricket News Ranji Trophy Domestic cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon