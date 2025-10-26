Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

The Ranji Trophy 2025 round 2 action began on Saturday across multiple venues in India, bringing a thrilling day of domestic first-class cricket. The highlight came from Tinsukia, where Services bowlers Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra created history by claiming two hat-tricks in the same innings against Assam — the first such instance in Ranji history. Assam, led by Riyan Parag, was bundled out for just 103 as both bowlers dismantled the batting order with lethal precision.
Elsewhere, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane continued his fine form, nearing a century against Chhattisgarh, while Ruturaj Gaikwad struck a fluent fifty for Maharashtra. In Delhi, Priyansh Arya missed debut selection as openers ensured a solid start. Ravindra Jadeja made his domestic return for Saurashtra against Madhya Pradesh, while Bengal’s Mohammad Shami and Gujarat’s Abhimanyu Easwaran were key figures in their respective matches.
The day 2 action of round 2 matches will continue today, with each team trying to gain the upper hand against their opponents.
Also Read
Ranji Trophy 2025: Round 1 recap
The opening round of the Ranji Trophy 2025 produced a mix of emphatic victories and hard-fought draws across venues in India. Baroda and Bengal began their campaigns with commanding wins — Baroda defeating Odisha by seven wickets in Cuttack, while Bengal chased down 156 to seal an eight-wicket triumph over Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens. Mumbai edged out Jammu and Kashmir by 35 runs in a thrilling contest at Srinagar, whereas Rajasthan cruised past Chhattisgarh by nine wickets in Rajsamand.
Services delivered one of the most dominant performances of the round, crushing Tripura by an innings and 20 runs, while Vidarbha and Jharkhand also recorded massive innings victories against Nagaland and Tamil Nadu respectively. Goa piled up 566 to outclass Chandigarh by an innings and 75 runs, capping another one-sided result. Elsewhere, Andhra and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Hyderabad, Karnataka and Saurashtra, as well as Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, settled for draws despite strong batting efforts. Himachal Pradesh’s clash with Puducherry and Assam’s fixture against Gujarat also ended level.
Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 1 full results:
|Group
|Venue & City
|Team 1
|Score (Innings) - Team 1
|Team 2
|Score (Innings) - Team 2
|Result
|Elite Group A
|Cuttack, Barabati Stadium
|Odisha
|271 & 174
|Baroda
|413-7 d & 36-3
|Baroda won by 7 wickets
|Elite Group C
|Kolkata, Eden Gardens
|Uttarakhand
|213 & 265
|Bengal
|323 & 156-2
|Bengal won by 8 wickets
|Elite Group A
|Kanpur, Green Park
|Andhra
|397-6
|Uttar Pradesh
|471-8
|Match drawn
|Elite Group D
|Hyderabad, NexGen Cricket Ground
|Delhi
|529-4 d & 138-3
|Hyderabad
|411
|Match drawn
|Elite Group D
|Rajsamand, Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre
|Chhattisgarh
|332 & 109
|Rajasthan
|386 & 58-1
|Rajasthan won by 9 wickets
|Elite Group D
|Srinagar, Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium
|Mumbai
|386 & 181
|Jammu & Kashmir
|325 & 207
|Mumbai won by 35 runs
|Elite Group D
|Puducherry, Siechem Ground
|Himachal Pradesh
|305 & 91-4
|Puducherry
|183
|Match drawn
|Elite Group C
|Bhimpore, Surat, Pithwala Stadium
|Haryana
|171 & 205
|Railways
|128 & 152
|Haryana won by 96 runs
|Elite Group C
|Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground
|Assam
|310 & 192-6
|Gujarat
|382
|Match drawn
|Elite Group C
|Delhi, Palam A Stadium
|Services
|359
|Tripura
|176 & 163 (f/o)
|Services won by an innings and 20 runs
|Elite Group B
|Rajkot, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri
|Karnataka
|372 & 232
|Saurashtra
|376 & 128-5
|Match drawn
|Elite Group B
|Indore, Emerald High School Ground
|Punjab
|232 & 143-5
|Madhya Pradesh
|519-8 d
|Match drawn
|Elite Group B
|Porvorim, Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground
|Goa
|566
|Chandigarh
|137 & 354 (f/o)
|Goa won by an innings and 75 runs
|Elite Group B
|Thiruvananthapuram, Greenfield International Stadium
|Maharashtra
|239 & 224-2
|Kerala
|219
|Match drawn
|Elite Group A
|Bengaluru, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1
|Vidarbha
|463
|Nagaland
|171 & 113 (f/o)
|Vidarbha won by an innings and 179 runs
|Elite Group A
|Coimbatore, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Jharkhand
|419
|Tamil Nadu
|93 & 212 (f/o)
|Jharkhand won by an innings and 114 runs
Ranji Trophy 2025: Points table
|Elite Group A
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|VID
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2.021
|JHKD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1.479
|BRD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-0.027
|UP
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-0.5
|AP
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|ODSA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.027
|TN
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.479
|NGL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.021
|Elite Group B
|Team B
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|GOA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1.051
|MP
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.941
|SAUR
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-0.19
|MAH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-1.523
|KER
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.523
|KAR
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.19
|PUN
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1.941
|CDG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.051
|Elite Group C
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SER
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1.046
|HAR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0.234
|BEN
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0.035
|GUJ
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.94
|ASM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1.94
|UTK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.035
|RLYS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.234
|TRI
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.046
|Elite Group D
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|MUM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0.295
|RAJ
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0.085
|DEL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.72
|HP
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.377
|PDC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1.377
|HYD
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1.72
|CG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.085
|JK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.295
Ranji Trophy 2025: Round 2 matches full schedule
|Group
|Venue & City
|Matchup
|Match Time (Local)
|Ground
|Elite Group C
|Kachujan, Tinsukia
|Assam vs Services
|9:00 AM
|Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground
|Elite Group A
|Vizianagaram
|Andhra vs Baroda
|9:00 AM
|Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex
|Elite Group C
|Kolkata
|Bengal vs Gujarat
|9:00 AM
|Eden Gardens
|Elite Group D
|Srinagar
|Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan
|9:30 AM
|Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium
|Elite Group D
|Mumbai
|Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh
|9:30 AM
|Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
|Elite Group D
|Puducherry
|Puducherry vs Hyderabad
|9:30 AM
|Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground
|Elite Group C
|Ramnagar, Jim Corbett
|Uttarakhand vs Railways
|9:30 AM
|Kaushiki Cricket Ground
|Elite Group D
|Delhi
|Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh
|9:30 AM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Elite Group C
|Rohtak
|Tripura vs Haryana
|9:30 AM
|Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium
|Elite Group B
|New Chandigarh
|Punjab vs Kerala
|9:30 AM
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Int'l Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
|Elite Group A
|Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha
|9:30 AM
|Green Park
|Elite Group A
|Dimapur
|Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu
|9:30 AM
|Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima
|Elite Group A
|Nagpur
|Vidarbha vs Jharkhand
|9:30 AM
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
|Elite Group B
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh vs Maharashtra
|9:30 AM
|Sector 16 Stadium
|Elite Group B
|Shimoga
|Karnataka vs Goa
|9:30 AM
|KSCA Navule Stadium
|Elite Group B
|Rajkot
|Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh
|9:30 AM
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri
Ranji Trophy 2025: Round 2 matches live streaming and telecast details
When will Round 2 matches of Ranji Trophy 2025 be played?
The Round 2 matches of Ranji Trophy 2025 will be played from October 25 to October 28.
When will the toss for Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches take place?
The toss for Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches will take place at 9 AM IST.
What time will Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches begin?
The Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches in India?
The live telecast of Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches in India?
The live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.