Home / Cricket / News / Suresh Raina congratulates MS Dhoni on ICC Hall of Fame induction

Suresh Raina congratulates MS Dhoni on ICC Hall of Fame induction

Dhoni remains the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball tournaments - the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Former India star Suresh Raina paid a heartfelt tribute to his long-time teammate and close friend MS Dhoni, who was officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in a ceremony held in London. Dhoni, India’s two-time World Cup-winning captain, became the 11th Indian cricketer to receive this prestigious honour. Raina, expressing his admiration through social media, stated that the recognition was more than deserved for someone who transformed Indian cricket with his calm leadership and game-changing abilities. According to Raina, Dhoni’s entry into the Hall of Fame was not just a personal milestone but a moment of pride for Indian cricket and all who played alongside him. 
 

“A true icon of the game”: Raina pays tribute

Raina described Dhoni as a “true icon” whose influence transcended statistics. In his message, he praised Dhoni’s composed personality, remarkable leadership, and instinctive brilliance on the field. He noted that Dhoni’s impact was seen not just in victories but in the way he inspired generations with humility and resilience. According to Raina, few cricketers have left such a deep, lasting impression on the sport.

An unmatched captaincy legacy

Dhoni remains the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball tournaments — the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Under his leadership, India became a force in world cricket, with Dhoni often turning intense pressure into moments of triumph. His strategic mind and ice-cold nerves in crunch moments earned him the tag of one of the game’s greatest leaders.

The finisher and the gloveman

Beyond his captaincy, Dhoni revolutionised the role of a finisher in ODIs. His unbeaten 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 still stands as the highest score by a wicketkeeper in ODI cricket. With more than 10,000 ODI runs at an average above 50, his batting credentials remain elite.
 
Behind the stumps, Dhoni was just as influential, redefining wicketkeeping with lightning-quick reflexes and record-breaking dismissals. In total, he amassed 17,266 runs and 829 dismissals in 538 international matches for India.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

