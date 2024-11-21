IND vs AUS Tests: When will captain Rohit join Team India? here's an update

Business Standard
Rohit's arrival will bolster India's preparations as they aim to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the five-match Test series.

Rohit sharma, Rohit

Indian captain Rohit Sharma. (Photo: PTI)

India skipper Rohit Sharma is set to fly out to Australia in the coming days and will join the squad in Perth on November 24, the third day of the first Test at Optus Stadium. 
 
Rohit Sharma would miss the first Test due to the birth of his second child. 
 
According to cricbuzz report, Rohit has informed the concerned authorities in BCCI that he would join the Indian team in Perth on November 24.
 
The Indian team departed for Australia in three batches between November 10 and 11, but Rohit stayed back in India to be with his family. He was blessed with a baby boy on November 15, sparking speculation about his travel plans to Australia.
 
 
While earlier reports suggested he might reach Perth ahead of the first Test, which begins on Friday, November 22, it was always likely that he would delay his journey. 

