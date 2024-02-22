Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Rathour terms Ranchi pitch as typical Indian wicket

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been the top top-wicket-taker of the series but he will be missing the fourth Test after being given a break to manage his workload

Vikram Rathore, India batting coach during a press coneference before the IND vs ENG 4th Test. Photo: ICC

Press Trust of India Ranchi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Thursday said the Ranchi wicket hosting the fourth Test against England has "enough cracks" and would favour the spinners but insisted they have enough firepower to cope with any condition.
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been the top-wickettaker of the series but he would be missing the fourth Test after being given a break to manage his workload.
The move has led many to believe that India will go for a rank turner for the fourth Test beginning on Friday.
"Everytime we play in India, there's question mark on the pitch ... It's a typical Indian wicket, there are cracks, this wicket always had cracks," Rathour told reporters on the eve of the match.
"It will turn, but how much it will turn and from when we are not sure. But we have enough balance in our team."

He said Bumrah is absolutely fine but it was not "advisable" to play him continuously. The India spearhead has bowled 80.5 overs in three Tests, taking 17 wickets at an average of 13.64.
"I think every Test match is a crucial test match, to be honest. With WTC points, every game is crucial. Even we would love Bumrah to play all the games," Rathour said.
"But unfortunately that is not very advisable because the kind of workload he has had in the last three games. He has really bowled well and with a lot of heart, a lot of effort.
"For the kind of schedule we have in the future, with IPL and all, it was felt by everybody involved that he should be given a break. Otherwise he is absolutely fine physically. But it was felt that it is better that he gets a break because there was hardly any turnaround time between the games."

India's top-order batter KL Rahul, who is doing rehab after struggling with quadriceps pain, too was ruled out of the fourth Test and seems doubtful for Dharamsala.
"For me either he is fit or he is not. At the moment he is not fit. I am not sure what percent he is fit at the moment and what is the stage," he said.

"I am not sure, the medical team will be able to advise that but as far as we are concerned he is not fit and not available for this game, so we are focusing on this team."

Asked about players' skipping matches in Ranji Trophy, Rathour said: "It's the selectors' job to pick the 15. This question is better asked to them, I used to be a selector but I'm not anymore.
"At the moment we see that people who have done well in domestic cricket are promoted. It's good everybody should get chances.

Topics : Ranchi Test India vs England Test Cricket

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

