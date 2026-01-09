IND vs NZ ODIs: Iyer declared match fit, set to be part of India playing 11

Shreyas Iyer has been declared match fit and will join India’s one-day international squad ahead of the three-match series against New Zealand, beginning January 11 in Vadodara. The middle-order batter, who was included in the 15-member squad earlier this month subject to fitness clearance, has been cleared after proving his readiness in domestic cricket.

Cleared after Vijay Hazare appearances

Iyer sealed his return by turning out for Mumbai in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he registered scores of 82 and 45. The innings came as a significant marker in his recovery process, prompting the team management and medical staff to give him the green light. He is scheduled to link up with the national squad on Friday, two days before the series opener.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ: Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is, no replacement named In the absence of Shardul Thakur due to injury, Iyer also led Mumbai in those two matches, further underlining his readiness to resume competitive cricket at the highest level.

Comeback after injury lay-off

The 29-year-old has been out of international cricket since October 25, when he suffered a spleen injury while attempting a catch during the ODI against Australia in Sydney. The incident resulted in internal bleeding caused by a spleen laceration, forcing him to be hospitalised. He subsequently missed India’s home ODI series against South Africa as he underwent recovery and rehabilitation.

Iyer’s return will bolster India’s middle order, particularly with the side preparing for a busy limited-overs calendar. He also resumes his role as India’s ODI vice-captain, adding leadership depth to the squad.

India reach Vadodara for series opener

Most members of the Indian ODI squad arrived in Vadodara on January 7 to begin preparations for the series. The city will host its first men’s international match in over 15 years on Sunday, marking a significant occasion for local cricket followers.

The first ODI will be played at the newly built Kotambi Stadium, which has already staged matches in the Women’s Premier League and women’s ODIs, but is set to host a men’s international fixture for the first time.

Squad composition

India will be led by Shubman Gill for the New Zealand series, with senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also part of the squad. The team features a mix of experience and youth, with multiple pace and spin options and two designated wicketkeepers.

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.