IND vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

IND vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

Led by Jitesh Sharma, India A kicked off their campaign with a dominant 148-run victory over the UAE.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

India A (IND A) will face Pakistan A (PAK A) in the sixth match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar today. PAK skipper Irfan Khan won the toss and elected to field first on the day.
 
Led by Jitesh Sharma, India A kicked off their campaign with a dominant 148-run victory over the UAE. After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Men in Blue posted a massive 297/4 in 20 overs, powered by a stellar 144 from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and an unbeaten 83 from Jitesh Sharma. In reply, the UAE struggled, with Sohaib Khan being the only batter to make a notable contribution, as they were bowled out for 149/7.
 
 
Pakistan A, captained by Irfan Khan, began their tournament with a tight 40-run win over Oman. Posting a competitive total of 220, they leveraged a strong bowling performance to restrict Oman to 180, securing their first victory of the season. 
 
India A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising stars: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Pakistan begin?
The first India A vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will kick off on Sunday, November 16.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Pakistan?
The India A vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Pakistan take place?
The toss for the India A vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Pakistan begin?
The India A vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Pakistan?
The live telecast of the India A vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Pakistan?
The live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

