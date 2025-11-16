Home advantage no more? India lose four of their last six Tests at home

India’s fortress appears to be cracking. In a low-scoring thriller at the Eden Gardens, the hosts felt the absence of Shubman Gill more than ever. On a surface where every run mattered, a batter of Gill’s class and composure might have altered the course of the contest. But credit must go to South Africa, who turned the match on its head with a spirited fightback on the third morning to clinch their first win in India in 15 years.
India started the day in control, but Temba Bavuma’s gritty, composed innings, supported by Corbin Bosch in a 44-run stand, lifted South Africa to a total their bowlers could defend on a deteriorating surface.
Marco Jansen’s double strike — removing Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul early — set the tone. The pressure only increased as Simon Harmer applied the squeeze with relentless accuracy, before Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj stepped in to finish the job.
For the home crowd at Eden Gardens, the result was shattering. Many arrived expecting a routine win; instead, they watched India stumble yet again on a turning track at home.
Axar’s late charge ends in heartbreak
Also Read
After Kuldeep Yadav fell to Harmer, Axar Patel threw caution aside, attempting to seize momentum with Jasprit Bumrah at the other end. Bavuma introduced Maharaj — a match-up Axar fancied — and the left-hander responded with a flurry: a four, a six, and another towering six over long-on. Those hits were India’s first boundaries in 76 deliveries.
But the gamble lasted only briefly. Axar miscued a slog to midwicket, where Bavuma held a sharp catch. The next delivery saw Mohammed Siraj edge to slip, ending India’s resistance. Maharaj finished the over with two wickets in two balls after conceding 16 runs — a dramatic end to a gripping Test.
South Africa sealed a 30-run win, took a 1-0 lead in the series, and recorded their first Test victory in India since 2009.
Stats & milestones from a dramatic finish
- India lose their first Test at Eden Gardens in 13 years
- India suffer their fourth home Test defeat in their last six matches
- Simon Harmer registers the second-best bowling figures by a South African in India
- South Africa take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series