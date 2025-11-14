Friday, November 14, 2025 | 08:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Eden Gardens pitch report and key stats

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Eden Gardens pitch report and key stats

Eden Gardens, historically known for its batting-friendly surfaces that occasionally offer assistance to spinners, may play differently this time.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 8:24 AM IST



Test cricket is making a long-awaited comeback to Eden Gardens in Kolkata after six years. The iconic venue last hosted a Test match in 2019, during a pink-ball day-night clash against Bangladesh. Since that encounter, the Indian cricket team has undergone significant changes, with stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin stepping away from international cricket.  These departures mark the end of an era and signal a new chapter for the team, which now features fresh talent and evolving strategies. Alongside the changes in personnel, there could also be noticeable differences in the behavior of the pitch.   Check IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here 
 
 
Eden Gardens, historically known for its batting-friendly surfaces that occasionally offer assistance to spinners, may play differently this time, influenced by preparation techniques, seasonal conditions, and the wear-and-tear over the years. Fans and analysts will be keenly observing how the wicket responds to the red ball and the strategies teams employ in this much-anticipated return of Test cricket.
 
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report
 
Traditionally, the Eden Gardens pitch in Kolkata has offered something for both batsmen and bowlers, with pacers getting early assistance before the spinners take over. The wicket for the upcoming Test is expected to follow the same pattern, with a touch of grass, good bounce, and carry.
 
Chief curator Sujan Mukherjee told RevSportz, “It will turn, but not that abruptly. They (Indian management) wanted it to spin, but I can’t offer much of it here. I reassured them, ‘you will get a good wicket, it will turn, you don’t need to worry about it’.”

Mukherjee also explained that he prepared the pitch to give the Indian team some advantage. “When I make the wicket for the Indian team, I give some favour to them in whatever way I can,” he added.
 
Overall, the surface promises to provide a fair contest between bat and ball while offering the spinners gradual assistance as the match progresses. 
 
India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in Tests in Kolkata
 
Both sides have faced each other at the Eden Gardens on three occassions in red ball cricket with India coming out on top 2 times as compared to The Proteas' solitary win that came back in 1996.
 
Matches - 3
India won - 2
SA won - 1
 
Recent Test match at Eden Garden Stadium
 
The most recent Test match that was played at the iconic Eden Gardens was in 2019 when India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs.
 
Eden Garden Stadium key Test stats 
Record Stat / Player
Total Matches 42
Matches Won Batting 1st 12
Matches Won Batting 2nd 10
Drawn / No Result 20
First Match
05 Jan 1934
Last Match
22 Nov 2019
Matches Won Toss & Won Match 12 (28.57%) Matches Lost Toss & Won Match 10 (23.81%) Highest Individual Score 281 - V V S Laxman (India) Most Wickets in an Innings 8/64 - L Klusener (South Africa) Most Wickets in a Match 13/132 - J Srinath (India) Highest Team Total 657/7 dec (India) vs Australia Lowest Team Total 90 (India) vs West Indies Highest Run Chase 120/2 (India) vs South Africa  

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

