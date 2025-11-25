Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / SA stretch lead to 395 as pitch wears down; India stare at tough chase

SA stretch lead to 395 as pitch wears down; India stare at tough chase

Openers Ryan Rickelton (35 off 64) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84) continued their good form, stitching together another fifty-run stand. However, Jadeja broke through with two key wickets.

SA vs IND 2nd Test Day 4

SA vs IND 2nd Test Day 4

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa strengthened their grip on the second Test in Guwahati, stretching their overall lead to 395 runs by tea on Day 4, even as Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar began to extract noticeable turn from the surface. The visitors reached 107/3 in 40 overs, setting up a challenging fourth-innings scenario for India on a pitch that is showing increasing signs of wear.
 
Indian Spinners Find Sudden Assistance
 
What will concern India most is the sharp turn and lift that both Jadeja and Washington generated during the session. Neither spinner is typically known for extravagant turn, making the amount of purchase they extracted a clear sign that the top layer of the pitch is deteriorating. With India set to bat last, the conditions could quickly worsen, adding to the hosts’ pressure as they chase survival.
 
 
Jadeja Breaks Opening Stand with Twin Strikes
 
Openers Ryan Rickelton (35 off 64) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84) continued their good form, stitching together another fifty-run stand. However, Jadeja broke through with two key wickets in quick succession.

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2026 dates

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule to be revealed on November 25 in Mumbai

Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja

95-1 to 122-7: How India suffered a stunning collapse in Guwahati vs SA

PAK A vs BAN A

Pakistan vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: PAK lift 3rd title; beat BAN in super over

Full list of winners and runner-ups in Asia Cup rising stars

ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup: Complete list of winners and runner-ups

KL Rahul

KL Rahul appointed India ODI captain for upcoming South Africa series

 
Rickleton, attempting to loft Jadeja over cover, failed to get the elevation as Mohammed Siraj timed his jump perfectly to complete a sharp catch. 
 
For Markram, Jadeja produced a classic left-arm orthodox dismissal—slower through the air, drawing the batter forward. The ball gripped, turned sharply past the outside edge, and crashed into the off stump despite Markram defending the correct line.
 
Washington Sundar Adds to India’s Momentum
 
Washington then joined the act, dismissing captain Temba Bavuma (3) with a delivery angled into leg-middle. The ball kicked just enough to brush the gloves, flying neatly to leg slip, where Nitish Kumar Reddy completed the catch.
 
At the break, Tony de Zorzi (21)* and Tristan Stubbs (14)* were holding firm. Stubbs continued his gritty, risk-free approach, while de Zorzi showed intent, lofting Washington for a six down the ground.
 
India Face a Tough Final Innings
 
With South Africa firmly in control, the focus now shifts to how long the visitors will bat before declaring. India are staring at an uphill battle on a pitch that is beginning to show significant deterioration, a genuine test of technique and temperament awaits in the fourth innings.  SA 2nd innings scorecard at tea: 
South Africa 2nd Innings Batting
Batter Runs How Out Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 35 c Mohammed Siraj b Ravindra Jadeja
Aiden Markram 29 b Ravindra Jadeja  
Tristan Stubbs 14* batting  
Temba Bavuma 3 c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Washington Sundar
Tony de Zorzi 21* batting  
Extras 5 (B-1, NB-3, W-1)    
Total 107/3 (40 overs)    
Fall of Wickets: 1-59, 2-74, 3-77
Bowling Figures
Bowler Overs Maidens Runs Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah 6 0 22 0
Mohammed Siraj 5 1 19 0
Ravindra Jadeja 12 0 20 2
Kuldeep Yadav 2 0 7 0
Washington Sundar 15 2 38 1
 

More From This Section

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB aims to reschedule home ODI cricket series against Australia in 2025

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3

IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 in Guwahati today?

IND vs SA 2nd Test

When was the last time Team India lost a Test by an innings at home?

IND vs SA ODI series

India vs South Africa ODIs full schedule, squads, live time and streaming

BAN A vs PAK A live streaming

PAK vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars final today

Topics : Cricket News India vs South Africa Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon