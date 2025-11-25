SA stretch lead to 395 as pitch wears down; India stare at tough chase

South Africa strengthened their grip on the second Test in Guwahati, stretching their overall lead to 395 runs by tea on Day 4, even as Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar began to extract noticeable turn from the surface. The visitors reached 107/3 in 40 overs, setting up a challenging fourth-innings scenario for India on a pitch that is showing increasing signs of wear.
Indian Spinners Find Sudden Assistance
What will concern India most is the sharp turn and lift that both Jadeja and Washington generated during the session. Neither spinner is typically known for extravagant turn, making the amount of purchase they extracted a clear sign that the top layer of the pitch is deteriorating. With India set to bat last, the conditions could quickly worsen, adding to the hosts’ pressure as they chase survival.
Jadeja Breaks Opening Stand with Twin Strikes
Openers Ryan Rickelton (35 off 64) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84) continued their good form, stitching together another fifty-run stand. However, Jadeja broke through with two key wickets in quick succession.
Rickleton, attempting to loft Jadeja over cover, failed to get the elevation as Mohammed Siraj timed his jump perfectly to complete a sharp catch.
For Markram, Jadeja produced a classic left-arm orthodox dismissal—slower through the air, drawing the batter forward. The ball gripped, turned sharply past the outside edge, and crashed into the off stump despite Markram defending the correct line.
Washington Sundar Adds to India’s Momentum
Washington then joined the act, dismissing captain Temba Bavuma (3) with a delivery angled into leg-middle. The ball kicked just enough to brush the gloves, flying neatly to leg slip, where Nitish Kumar Reddy completed the catch.
At the break, Tony de Zorzi (21)* and Tristan Stubbs (14)* were holding firm. Stubbs continued his gritty, risk-free approach, while de Zorzi showed intent, lofting Washington for a six down the ground.
India Face a Tough Final Innings
With South Africa firmly in control, the focus now shifts to how long the visitors will bat before declaring. India are staring at an uphill battle on a pitch that is beginning to show significant deterioration, a genuine test of technique and temperament awaits in the fourth innings. SA 2nd innings scorecard at tea:
|South Africa 2nd Innings Batting
|Batter
|Runs
|How Out
|Bowler
|Ryan Rickelton
|35
|c Mohammed Siraj
|b Ravindra Jadeja
|Aiden Markram
|29
|b Ravindra Jadeja
|Tristan Stubbs
|14*
|batting
|Temba Bavuma
|3
|c Nitish Kumar Reddy
|b Washington Sundar
|Tony de Zorzi
|21*
|batting
|Extras
|5 (B-1, NB-3, W-1)
|Total
|107/3 (40 overs)
|Fall of Wickets: 1-59, 2-74, 3-77
|Bowling Figures
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wickets
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|0
|22
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|5
|1
|19
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|12
|0
|20
|2
|Kuldeep Yadav
|2
|0
|7
|0
|Washington Sundar
|15
|2
|38
|1