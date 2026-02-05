India vs England: Umpires named for U19 World Cup final in Harare

The Emirates ICC International Panels of Umpires and Referees have been confirmed for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 final, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash between two traditional powerhouses of youth cricket, India and England.

The title decider will be played at Harare on Friday, 6 February 2026, with experienced officials appointed to oversee the tournament’s biggest contest.

India and England Seal Final Spots

India booked their place in the final after producing a commanding run chase in the semi-final, successfully hunting down a challenging target of 311 to defeat Afghanistan on Wednesday. Their composed batting display under pressure once again highlighted the depth and maturity of the Indian U19 setup.

On-Field Umpires Bring Familiarity

South African umpire Lubabalo Gcuma and New Zealander Shaun Haig will stand as the on-field umpires for the final. Both officials bring recent tournament experience, particularly involving India.

Gcuma has already officiated multiple India matches during the World Cup, including their 18-run group-stage win over Bangladesh and a commanding 58-run Super 6 victory against Pakistan. He also stood in England’s seven-wicket Super 6 triumph over Bangladesh, giving him valuable insight into both finalists.

Haig, meanwhile, was one of the on-field umpires during India’s semi-final victory over Afghanistan. While he is yet to officiate an England match in this tournament, his calm presence and international experience add balance to the officiating team.

Supporting Officials Named

Zahid Bassarath has been appointed as the third umpire, with Masudur Mukul serving as the fourth umpire. Graeme La Brooy will take charge as the match referee, completing a well-rounded officiating panel for the final.

With officials confirmed and two in-form teams ready to battle, all eyes now turn to Harare for what promises to be a fitting finale to the U19 World Cup