Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC semifinal match?

IND vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC semifinal match?

Afghanistan will be looking to secure their maiden ICC U19 World Cup final spot when they face India in the semifinal match today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 continues on Wednesday with five-time champions India U19 facing Afghanistan U19 in the second semifinal at the Harare Sports Club.
 
India arrive unbeaten and will be aiming to seal a third consecutive appearance in the U19 World Cup final. They have looked dominant throughout the tournament, winning all five matches comfortably, including a commanding Super Six victory over Pakistan. Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu has anchored the batting, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra have added depth. The bowling unit, spearheaded by Henil Patel and RS Ambrish, and well supported by spinner Khilan Patel, has been consistently effective.
 
 
Afghanistan, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive run, winning four of their five matches. With a disciplined bowling attack and fearless approach, they will be eyeing a historic maiden final appearance, despite India starting as favourites.  Check all the live updates of the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal match here 
 
With knockout qualification at stake, both sides are expected to go all-out in a high-pressure encounter.
 
India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Broadcast details

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs Afghanistan broadcast details
Country / Region TV Channel(s) Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Jio Hotstar
United States Willow TV Willow TV
Canada Willow TV Willow TV
Pakistan PTV Sports Myco
Sri Lanka Dialog Television, TV Supreme Dialog ViU
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
United Kingdom Not available ICC.tv
Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go
Middle East beIN Sports beIN Connect
Europe (selected regions) Not available ICC.tv
Rest of the World Not available ICC.tv

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 4.
 
What will be the venue for India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026?
 
The India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.
 
What time will the toss for the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball for India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

