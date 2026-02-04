IND vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC semifinal match?

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 continues on Wednesday with five-time champions India U19 facing Afghanistan U19 in the second semifinal at the Harare Sports Club.

India arrive unbeaten and will be aiming to seal a third consecutive appearance in the U19 World Cup final. They have looked dominant throughout the tournament, winning all five matches comfortably, including a commanding Super Six victory over Pakistan. Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu has anchored the batting, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra have added depth. The bowling unit, spearheaded by Henil Patel and RS Ambrish, and well supported by spinner Khilan Patel, has been consistently effective.

Check all the live updates of the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal match here Afghanistan, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive run, winning four of their five matches. With a disciplined bowling attack and fearless approach, they will be eyeing a historic maiden final appearance, despite India starting as favourites.

With knockout qualification at stake, both sides are expected to go all-out in a high-pressure encounter.

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Broadcast details

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs Afghanistan broadcast details Country / Region TV Channel(s) Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Jio Hotstar United States Willow TV Willow TV Canada Willow TV Willow TV Pakistan PTV Sports Myco Sri Lanka Dialog Television, TV Supreme Dialog ViU South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App United Kingdom Not available ICC.tv Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go Middle East beIN Sports beIN Connect Europe (selected regions) Not available ICC.tv Rest of the World Not available ICC.tv

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Today's match live streaming and telecast details

