U19 World Cup 2026 final date and time, teams qualified and live streaming

U19 World Cup 2026 final date and time, teams qualified and live streaming

England beat Australia in the first semifinal of the tournament to book their place in the title clash

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 has reached its final stop, with Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, set to host the final of the tournament on Friday, February 6. England beat Australia in the first semifinal of the tournament to book their place in the title clash.
 
They will face the winner of the second semifinal match between India and Afghanistan, currently underway in Harare. Afghanistan has put forth a challenging target of 311 runs for India in the match. 

U19 World Cup 2026 final: Qualified teams

  • England
  • India/Afghanistan

U19 World Cup 2026 final: Schedule

Date Match Venue City Team 1 Team 2 Local Time Time (IST)
Fri, Feb 6 2026 Final Harare Sports Club Harare England India / Afghanistan 9:30 AM 1:00 PM
 

U19 World Cup 2026 final: Full squad of qualified teams

England squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Will Bennison, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan

U19 World Cup 2026 final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the U19 World Cup 2026 final match take place?
 
The U19 World Cup 2026 final will take place on Friday, February 6.
 
What will be the venue for the U19 World Cup 2026 final match?
 
The U19 World Cup 2026 final match will be played at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.
 
Which two teams will feature in the final match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026?
 
England will take on the winner of the second semifinal between India and Afghanistan in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on February 6.
 
When will the toss for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final match take place?
 
The toss for the final match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12:30 PM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the final match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final match in India?
 
The live telecast of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final match in India?
 
The live streaming of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final match will be available on JioHotstar and its website in India.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

