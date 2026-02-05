Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs DC final match today?

DC will be hoping Jemimah Rodrigues' return to form can propel them to victory and a first WPL title.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final will be held today at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, featuring a thrilling rematch between Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals (DC).

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Smriti Mandhana: We'll like to field first today. That's been the trend in the tournament. We are playing with the same XI. (On the break) It's been brilliant. We had a good time off, the last 2-3 days we came back together and practised together. We've all had a chat about the challenge. Nothing changes for us today. The excitement level is high.  Jemimah Rodrigues: It's better to lose the toss in such big games. We are going with the same team. We've kept it very simple, kept our plans simple. We know what it's going to like like.

  This is a repeat of the 2024 final, where RCB claimed their first WPL title by defeating DC. For Delhi, this marks their fourth consecutive final, and they will be eager to clinch their maiden WPL trophy.  Check RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
 
RCB enters the final with strong momentum, having topped the points table. Their opening pair of Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana is in stellar form, scoring quickly during the powerplay. The middle order, including Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk, and Georgia Voll, adds further depth. In the bowling department, Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare have been economical, while Shreyanka Patil leads the spin attack, making RCB a well-rounded and formidable side.

On the other hand, DC has had an inconsistent campaign but still boasts a strong bowling attack. Nandani Sharma has been superb at the death, with support from Shree Charani and Marizanne Kapp. With Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee providing steady contributions with the bat, DC will be hoping Jemimah Rodrigues' return to form can propel them to victory and a first WPL title. 
 
WPL 2026: RCB vs DC final live streaming and broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms
 
WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC: Today’s Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC be played?
 
The RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final match will be played on Sunday, February 4.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC?
 
The WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
 
When will the toss for the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final match take place?
 
The toss for the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final match will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC be bowled?
 
The first ball of the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final match will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC in India?
 
The live telecast of the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC in India?
 
The live streaming of the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

