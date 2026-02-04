Dhoni backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa T20 WC 2026 warm up match live toss time, streaming Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has backed senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to remain in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup, stating that age should not be a determining factor if fitness and performance benchmarks are met. Dhoni said decisions on continuing at the highest level should be left to the players, provided selection standards are applied uniformly.

Age secondary to performance and fitness

Dhoni made it clear that longevity in international cricket should be governed by output and physical condition rather than numbers on a birth certificate. He pointed out that players are not informed about age limits when they begin their careers and should not be singled out later purely on that basis. According to him, clarity and equal treatment in selection are essential, with no individual placed above or below the team’s core criteria.

Experience remains vital in World Cups

The former skipper stressed that experience cannot be rushed or replicated quickly. He noted that true experience comes only after spending years under sustained pressure, learning to manage emotions and expectations in high-stakes situations. Dhoni emphasised that successful teams strike a balance between youth and seasoned players, adding that a handful of matches cannot substitute the composure gained over long careers.

India strong T20 contenders, dew a factor

Dhoni also expressed his thoughts on India’s prospects in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, describing the side led by Suryakumar Yadav as one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament. While praising the squad’s depth and experience in the format, he cautioned that dew could play a decisive role, often turning the toss into a crucial factor during night matches.