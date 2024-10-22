Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Jemimah's Khar Gymkhana membership revoked over father's religious events

Jemimah's Khar Gymkhana membership revoked over father's religious events

The cancellation followed allegations of Ivan Rodrigues, Jemimah's father, being involved in organising a series of religious events at the club

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues. Photo: @JemiRodrigues

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues has had her honorary three-year membership at Mumbai’s prestigious Khar Gymkhana cancelled. The decision followed after her father, Ivan Rodrigues, was accused of conducting unauthorised religious activities on the club premises. The cancellation came after several club members raised objections over Ivan Rodrigues’ actions, reported The Indian Express.

Khar Gymkhana, one of Mumbai’s oldest cricket clubs, revoked the membership following its annual general body meeting held on October 20, 2024. Jemimah had been the first Indian female cricketer to receive honorary membership at the club in 2023, in recognition of her achievements on the cricket field.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

“The honorary three-year membership given to Ms Jemimah Rodrigues was revoked pursuant to a resolution passed by the members who attended the general meeting,” Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani stated in the report.

Allegations against Jemimah’s father
 

The controversy centres on Ivan Rodrigues’ alleged involvement in organising a series of religious events at the club. According to Gymkhana officials, these activities violated the club’s strict rules prohibiting religious practices. One official disclosed that Ivan, who is also a cricket coach, had used the club’s presidential hall to host 35 events over the past year and a half.

“We came to know that Jemimah Rodrigues’ father was attached to an organisation called Brother Manuel Ministries. They booked the presidential hall for almost a year and a half and held 35 events. We all know what was happening there,” said Shiv Malhotra, a member of Khar Gymkhana’s managing committee.

Malhotra also expressed concern over the nature of these gatherings, describing them as involving music, dancing, and large screens. “We hear about conversions all over the country, but it’s happening right under our nose. There was dancing, expensive music equipment, big screens. As per Khar Gymkhana’s bye-laws, Rule 4A of the constitution, the Gymkhana does not permit any religious activity,” he said.

More From This Section

Mohammed Siraj

Pressure on Siraj after picking only 19 wickets from 13 Tests in India

Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman to escape with a reprimand for criticising PCB

Rawapindi pitch England vs Pakistan

PAK vs ENG: Selectors camping in Rawalpindi to oversee pitch preparation

Ranji Trophy: Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi deny Tamil Nadu outright win in Group D

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Ranji Trophy: Nagwaswalla stars in Gujarat's one wicket win over Andhra


Eyewitness accounts
 

Former Khar Gymkhana president Nitin Gadekar provided further insight into the incident, sharing that he and other members had personally witnessed one of these events. “I was informed about the ‘religious activity’ by a staff member. Me, Malhotra and a few other members went to see it. We saw the room dark, trance music was playing, and a lady said, ‘He is coming to save us’. I was surprised how Gymkhana could allow this in the first place. We protested and it was decided to cancel her membership,” Gadekar said.

About Jemimah Rodrigues
 

Jemimah Rodrigues, a prominent face in Indian women’s cricket, has had an impressive international career. She has represented India in three Test matches, 30 One-Day Internationals, and 104 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), amassing 235, 710, and 2,142 runs, respectively. She was also a part of India’s recent T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month, though the team was eliminated during the group stages.

Also Read

Ajay Jadeja

Ex-batter Ajay Jadeja to start new innings as Jam Saheb of Jamnagar

Arundhati Reddy

Indian pacer Reddy reprimanded for aggressive celebration against Nida Dar

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar joins America's NCL ownership group to grow cricket in US

Nahid Rana

Bangladesh's pace sensation Nahid Rana confident for India Test series

KL Rahul

KL Rahul to get preference over Sarfaraz Khan in Bangladesh Test series

Topics : Indian Cricket Gym BS Web Reports Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon