IND vs SA 5th T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India are taking the field for the fifth and final T20 International against South Africa today, aiming to finish a challenging home assignment with confidence.
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.
|IND vs SA 5th T20I broadcasting details
|Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
|South Africa
|SuperSport / DStv app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
|USA
|Willow TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|India
|Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
When will the India vs South Africa 5th T20 take place?
The fifth T20 match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Friday (December 17).
What is the venue of IND vs SA 5th T20?
The 5th T20 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
What is India vs South Africa 5th T20 live toss time?
The IND vs SA 5th T20 live toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
What is the live match time for the India vs South Africa 5th T20 match?
The India vs South Africa 5th T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast India vs South Africa 5th T20 match in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 5th T20 match in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 5th T20 match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 5th T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.