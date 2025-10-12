IND vs WI: Four occasions when India enforced follow-on on West Indies

India tightened their grip on the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, leaving West Indies battling to avoid the follow-on on Day 3. After piling up 518 for 5 declared on Day 2, India’s bowlers unleashed relentless pressure to reduce the visitors to 177 for 8 by the morning session of Day 3.
Needing at least 319 runs to make India bat again, the West Indies were left with only two wickets in hand — a situation that made the follow-on all but inevitable.
Collapse in slow motion
The West Indies’ slide has been both gradual and dramatic. On Day 2, they lost four wickets in just one and a half sessions, undone by India’s spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. Any hopes of a recovery were short-lived on the third morning as another four wickets tumbled within 90 minutes.
India’s follow-on history against West Indies
Also Read
If India enforce the follow-on as expected, it will mark the fifth time they have done so against the West Indies — each previous occasion resulting in a victory by an innings margin.
|When India enforced follow-on on West Indies
|Match
|Ground
|Country
|Versus
|Deficit
|Result
|09/10/2002
|Wankhede Stadium
|India (457)
|West Indies (157 & 188)
|300
|India won by an innings and 112 runs
|14/11/2011
|Eden Gardens
|India (7/631 dec)
|West Indies (153 & 463)
|478
|India won by an innings and 15 runs
|21/07/2016
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
|India (8/566 dec)
|West Indies (243 & 231)
|323
|India won by an innings and 92 runs
|04/10/2018
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|India (9/649 dec)
|West Indies (181 & 196)
|468
|India won by an innings and 272 runs
What is a follow-on in cricket?
A follow-on is a strategic option in long-format cricket — including Test matches and First-Class games — where both teams are expected to bat twice. The rule comes into play after three innings have been completed, giving the team that batted first the right to make their opponents bat again immediately after their first innings.
The captain of the team that batted first decides whether to enforce the follow-on. This move is typically made when their side has secured a substantial first-innings lead and aims to finish the match quickly by dismissing the opposition twice. As per Law 14.2 of the Laws of Cricket, the captain must inform both the opposing captain and the umpires of the decision, which becomes binding once announced.
Minimum lead required to enforce a follow-on
The lead required to enforce a follow-on depends on the duration of the match:
- In five-day Tests, a minimum lead of 200 runs is needed.
- In First-Class four-day matches, such as the Ranji Trophy, the lead must be 150 runs.
- For two-day games, it is 100 runs, and for one-day First-Class fixtures, 75 runs.
- According to Law 14.1.3, the required lead may be adjusted if the first day’s play is completely washed out.
Why captains enforce the follow-on?
Captains usually enforce the follow-on to push for a result, especially after the opposition posts a low first-innings total. It allows the dominant team to maintain momentum, wear down the rival batting lineup, and exploit favourable bowling conditions.
While the tactic boosts bowler morale and team confidence, it can also test player stamina — making it a calculated risk that balances aggression with endurance.