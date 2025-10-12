Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI: Four occasions when India enforced follow-on on West Indies

IND vs WI: Four occasions when India enforced follow-on on West Indies

Needing at least 319 runs to make India bat again, the West Indies were left with only two wickets in hand - a situation that made the follow-on all but inevitable in the ongoing Delhi Test

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India tightened their grip on the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, leaving West Indies battling to avoid the follow-on on Day 3. After piling up 518 for 5 declared on Day 2, India’s bowlers unleashed relentless pressure to reduce the visitors to 177 for 8 by the morning session of Day 3.
 
Needing at least 319 runs to make India bat again, the West Indies were left with only two wickets in hand — a situation that made the follow-on all but inevitable.
 
Collapse in slow motion
 
The West Indies’ slide has been both gradual and dramatic. On Day 2, they lost four wickets in just one and a half sessions, undone by India’s spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. Any hopes of a recovery were short-lived on the third morning as another four wickets tumbled within 90 minutes.
 
 
India’s follow-on history against West Indies

Also Read

IND vs WI

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 3: Siraj cleans up Warrican; WI trail by 343 runs

IND vs WI Day 3

IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 play today?

IND vs WI

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test, Day 2: Hope-Imlach take West Indies to 140/4 at stumps

Shubman Gill

West Indies crumble again; Indian spinners take charge in front of legends

Shubman Gill

Gill pips Rohit, equals Kohli's record for most tons by an Indian captain

 
If India enforce the follow-on as expected, it will mark the fifth time they have done so against the West Indies — each previous occasion resulting in a victory by an innings margin.
 
When India enforced follow-on on West Indies
Match Ground Country Versus Deficit Result
09/10/2002 Wankhede Stadium India (457) West Indies (157 & 188) 300 India won by an innings and 112 runs
14/11/2011 Eden Gardens India (7/631 dec) West Indies (153 & 463) 478 India won by an innings and 15 runs
21/07/2016 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium India (8/566 dec) West Indies (243 & 231) 323 India won by an innings and 92 runs
04/10/2018 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium India (9/649 dec) West Indies (181 & 196) 468 India won by an innings and 272 runs
 
What is a follow-on in cricket?
 
A follow-on is a strategic option in long-format cricket — including Test matches and First-Class games — where both teams are expected to bat twice. The rule comes into play after three innings have been completed, giving the team that batted first the right to make their opponents bat again immediately after their first innings.
 
The captain of the team that batted first decides whether to enforce the follow-on. This move is typically made when their side has secured a substantial first-innings lead and aims to finish the match quickly by dismissing the opposition twice. As per Law 14.2 of the Laws of Cricket, the captain must inform both the opposing captain and the umpires of the decision, which becomes binding once announced.
 
Minimum lead required to enforce a follow-on
 
The lead required to enforce a follow-on depends on the duration of the match:
 
  • In five-day Tests, a minimum lead of 200 runs is needed.
  • In First-Class four-day matches, such as the Ranji Trophy, the lead must be 150 runs.
  • For two-day games, it is 100 runs, and for one-day First-Class fixtures, 75 runs.
  • According to Law 14.1.3, the required lead may be adjusted if the first day’s play is completely washed out.
 
Why captains enforce the follow-on?
 
Captains usually enforce the follow-on to push for a result, especially after the opposition posts a low first-innings total. It allows the dominant team to maintain momentum, wear down the rival batting lineup, and exploit favourable bowling conditions.
 
While the tactic boosts bowler morale and team confidence, it can also test player stamina — making it a calculated risk that balances aggression with endurance.

More From This Section

PAK vs SA

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

IND vs AUS

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Australia playing 11, live streaming

Ravindra Jadeja

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja breaks silence on his ODI future

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja

'When a captain performs...': Jadeja opens up on playing under captain Gill

AFG vs BAN

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live match time and streaming details

Topics : Cricket News India vs West Indies India cricket team West Indies cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon