Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 play today?

IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 play today?

At stumps on Day 2, West Indies were 140/4, still trailing by 378 runs with a 3-fer by vice captain Ravindra Jadeja on the day.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3

Shashwat Nishant New delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has seen two days of dominant cricket as India have firmly asserted control over the match.  A massive first-innings total of 518/5 declared, powered by centuries from Shubman Gill (129* not out) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (175), has put the hosts in a commanding position. Useful contributions from Dhruv Jurel (44) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43) further strengthened India’s grip on the game.  Check IND vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3 and full scorecard here
 
At stumps on Day 2, West Indies were 140/4, still trailing by 378 runs. Their innings saw brief resistance from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) and Alick Athanaze (41), but India’s spinners, particularly Ravindra Jadeja, kept striking at crucial moments despite a relatively flat pitch. Jadeja ended the day with three wickets and played down the unfortunate run-out of Jaiswal, calling it part of the game.
 
 
With India eyeing a clean sweep in the series, West Indies will rely on captain Roston Chase and the lower order to fight back. Stay with us for live coverage, key moments, and in-depth analysis from Day 3.      WI 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 3: 
West Indies 1st Inning
140-4 (43 ov) CRR:3.26
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
John Campbell c S Sudharsan b R Jadeja 10 25 2 0 40  
Tagenarine Chanderpaul c KL Rahul b R Jadeja 34 67 4 1 50.75  
Alick Athanaze c R Jadeja b K Yadav 41 84 5 1 48.81  
Shai Hope Not out 31 46 5 0 67.39  
Roston Chase (C) c & b R Jadeja 0 7 0 0 0  
Tevin Imlach (WK) Not out 14 31 2 0 45.16  
Extras 10 (b 0, Ib 8, w 0, nb 2, p 0)  
Total 140 (4 wkts, 43 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Justin Greaves,Jomel Warrican,Khary Pierre,Anderson Phillip,Jayden Seales  
Fall of Wickets
21-1(John Campbell 7.2),87-2(Tagenarine Chanderpaul 27.3),106-3(Alick Athanaze 32.1),107-4(Roston Chase 33.3)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 6 3 18 0 0 0 3
Mohammed Siraj 4 0 9 0 0 0 2.25
Ravindra Jadeja 14 3 37 3 2 0 2.64
Kuldeep Yadav 12 3 45 1 0 0 3.75
Washington Sundar 7 1 23 0 0 0 3.29
 
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 broadcast details
Region/Country Channel/Platform
India Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1
West Indies ESPN (Sign-up here)
Australia Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sports 2
United Kingdom (UK) TNT Sports 1
Middle East & North Africa (MENA) StarzPlay
USA & Canada Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here)
Pakistan Tapmad
South Africa SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 live telecast and live streaming details

Also Read

IND vs WI

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 3: IND eyeing early wickets; First ball at 9:30 AM

IND vs WI

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test, Day 2: Hope-Imlach take West Indies to 140/4 at stumps

Shubman Gill

West Indies crumble again; Indian spinners take charge in front of legends

Shubman Gill

Gill pips Rohit, equals Kohli's record for most tons by an Indian captain

IND vs WI Day 2

IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Day 2 full scorecard, session report

 
Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match being held?
The second Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
 
When does the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 start?
The second Test match of the series began on October 10, 2025. Day 3 will be played on October 12, 2025.
 
What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3?
Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd Test in India?
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network across India.
 
How can viewers stream the India vs West Indies 2nd Test online in India?
Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

IND vs AUS

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Australia playing 11, live streaming

PAK vs SA

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Ravindra Jadeja

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja breaks silence on his ODI future

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja

'When a captain performs...': Jadeja opens up on playing under captain Gill

AFG vs BAN

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live match time and streaming details

Topics : India vs West Indies India cricket team West Indies cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon