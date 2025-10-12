IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 play today?

Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has seen two days of dominant cricket as India have firmly asserted control over the match. A massive first-innings total of 518/5 declared, powered by centuries from Shubman Gill (129* not out) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (175), has put the hosts in a commanding position. Useful contributions from Dhruv Jurel (44) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43) further strengthened India’s grip on the game. Check IND vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3 and full scorecard here
At stumps on Day 2, West Indies were 140/4, still trailing by 378 runs. Their innings saw brief resistance from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) and Alick Athanaze (41), but India’s spinners, particularly Ravindra Jadeja, kept striking at crucial moments despite a relatively flat pitch. Jadeja ended the day with three wickets and played down the unfortunate run-out of Jaiswal, calling it part of the game.
With India eyeing a clean sweep in the series, West Indies will rely on captain Roston Chase and the lower order to fight back. Stay with us for live coverage, key moments, and in-depth analysis from Day 3.
|West Indies 1st Inning
|140-4 (43 ov) CRR:3.26
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|John Campbell
|c S Sudharsan b R Jadeja
|10
|25
|2
|0
|40
|Tagenarine Chanderpaul
|c KL Rahul b R Jadeja
|34
|67
|4
|1
|50.75
|Alick Athanaze
|c R Jadeja b K Yadav
|41
|84
|5
|1
|48.81
|Shai Hope
|Not out
|31
|46
|5
|0
|67.39
|Roston Chase (C)
|c & b R Jadeja
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Tevin Imlach (WK)
|Not out
|14
|31
|2
|0
|45.16
|Extras
|10 (b 0, Ib 8, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|140 (4 wkts, 43 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Justin Greaves,Jomel Warrican,Khary Pierre,Anderson Phillip,Jayden Seales
|Fall of Wickets
|21-1(John Campbell 7.2),87-2(Tagenarine Chanderpaul 27.3),106-3(Alick Athanaze 32.1),107-4(Roston Chase 33.3)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mohammed Siraj
|4
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2.25
|Ravindra Jadeja
|14
|3
|37
|3
|2
|0
|2.64
|Kuldeep Yadav
|12
|3
|45
|1
|0
|0
|3.75
|Washington Sundar
|7
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|3.29
|IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 broadcast details
|Region/Country
|Channel/Platform
|India
|Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1
|West Indies
|ESPN (Sign-up here)
|Australia
|Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports 2
|United Kingdom (UK)
|TNT Sports 1
|Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
|StarzPlay
|USA & Canada
|Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here)
|Pakistan
|Tapmad
|South Africa
|SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212
Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match being held?
The second Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
When does the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 start?
The second Test match of the series began on October 10, 2025. Day 3 will be played on October 12, 2025.
What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3?
Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd Test in India?
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network across India.
How can viewers stream the India vs West Indies 2nd Test online in India?
Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.