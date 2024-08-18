Business Standard
India to open campaign against West Indies in 2025 Women's U19 T20 WC

In Group A, India has been clubbed alongside hosts Malaysia, West Indies, and Sri Lanka. India defeated England to win the inaugural edition of the tournament in South Africa last year.

ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup

ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Defending champions India will open their campaign against the West Indies in the second edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup to be played in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2 next year.
India have been clubbed along side hosts Malaysia, West Indies and Sri Lanka in Group A.
India defeated England to win the inaugural edition of the tournament in South Africa last year.
England, neighbours Ireland, Pakistan and the USA are placed in Group B.
South Africa, along with New Zealand, new entrants Samoa and a qualifier from Africa will form Group C, while Group D comprises Australia, Bangladesh, Scotland, and a qualifier from Asia.
Each team will play the other sides in the round-robin phase, making for three games each in the group stage.

The top three sides from all four groups will then progress to the Super Six stage.
The bottom-ranked sides from Groups A and D, and B and C will contest in last place play-off on January 24.
The 12 sides in the Super Six stage are further divided into two groups, with the top three teams from Groups A and D making up Group 1, and those of Groups B and C making up Group 2.
In this stage, each side will carry forward the points, wins and NRRs (Net Run Rate) they secured against fellow Super Six qualifying sides.
Each side will contest two fixtures in the Super Six, against opponents of corresponding groups that finished at different group positions.
The top-two sides from each group will qualify for the semifinals to be held on January 31, with the final slated for February 2.
The semifinals and final will all be played at Bayuemas Oval. If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play semifinal 2, which will take place on January 31.
There are reserve days for both the semifinals and final. While February 1 is a reserve day for the semifinals, February 3 has been kept as a reserve day for the summit clash.

Cricket

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

