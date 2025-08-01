Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 5th Test: Chris Woakes' injury looks bad, reveals Gus Atkinson

ENG vs IND 5th Test: Chris Woakes' injury looks bad, reveals Gus Atkinson

The all-rounder had to leave the field after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder while saving a ball hit to the boundary by Karun Nair at long-off late in the opening day of the match on Thursday

Chris Woakes

London: England's Chris Woakes reacts after bowling a delivery on day one of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the Oval, in London, Thursday, July 31, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

England suffered another injury scare after all-rounder Chris Woakes walked off the field on the first day of the fifth and final Test with a suspected shoulder dislocation.

The all-rounder had to leave the field after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder while saving a ball hit to the boundary by Karun Nair at long-off late in the opening day of the match on Thursday.

Woakes looked in visible pain as he walked off the field with his left arm wrapped in his sweater.

"I don't know too much about it, but it doesn't look great," teammate Gus Atkinson said after India reached 204 for 6 at stumps on a rain-affected day.

 

"It's a big shame, last game of the series, and when anyone gets injured, it's a shame. I'm hoping it's not too bad, and whatever it is, he'll get full support from everyone."  Woakes has bowled 14 overs so far in the ongoing Test, picking up the crucial wicket of KL Rahul, conceding 46 runs.

Also Read

Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar, Pawar to be honoured with life-size statues at MCA museum

Karun Nair

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 5th Test Day 1: Karun-Sundar guide IND past 200; IND 204/6 at stumps

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 new session timings

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1: Check revised session timings after rain delay

Arshdeep, Kuldeep and Abhimanyu (L-R)

Arshdeep, Kuldeep & Abhimanyu, three players who warmed the bench in ENG

ENG pacer Josh Tongue at Oval

ENG vs IND 5th Test: Pacers give England early advantage on Day 1

Woakes' injury has added to the growing list of concerns for England, with the hosts missing the services of several key players, including captain Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Atkinson picked up two wickets from his 19 overs on the opening day, and seemed confident to take up the responsibility in Woakes' absence.

"Definitely, I feel fresh, I feel good," Atkinson said.

"I know I've only got this one game to play so I can push the limits a bit," he added.

England are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohammad Nawaz

Nawaz's stunning over powers PAK to 14-run win vs West Indies in 1st T20

Yuzvendra Chahal

Post-divorce, Chahal opens up on emotional toll and dark moments

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

South Africa

South Africa champions vs Australia champions Highlights, WCL 2025: SA beat AUS by 1 run in semis

WI vs PAK

West Indies vs Pakistan T20Is full schedule, live time, streaming, telecast

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team England cricket team India vs England Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon