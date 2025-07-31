Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1: Check revised session timings after rain delay

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1: Check revised session timings after rain delay

The revised session timings mean the day's play may now end at 12 AM IST

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 new session timings

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 new session timings

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite rain threats, the fifth Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England started on time. England took early control by removing both Indian openers before skipper Shubman Gill, along with Sai Sudharsan, fought back to take India to 72 in the first session before rain forced an early lunch.
 
Although the rain stopped before the end of the lunch break, the second session was delayed by over an hour due to a wet outfield. 
 
Umpires conducted an inspection at 7 PM IST and allowed play to resume from 7:30 PM IST with revised session timings for the remainder of the day.
 
 
According to the new schedule, the afternoon session will now run from 7:30 PM to 9:35 PM IST. This extended window provides both teams additional time post-lunch to build pressure or consolidate positions. The tea interval will follow from 9:35 PM to 9:55 PM IST—a 20-minute break to allow players to regroup and refocus for the crucial evening phase.
 
The evening session is scheduled from 9:55 PM to 11:30 PM IST, with play possibly extending up to 12 AM IST. Match officials have permitted an additional 30 minutes of play, if required, to make up for overs lost earlier in the day.
 

More From This Section

WI vs PAK

West Indies vs Pakistan T20Is full schedule, live time, streaming, telecast

Dhruv Jurel

To overcome overseas challenges is special: Dhruv Jurel reflects on Tests

India vs England 2nd Test

India vs England heat will boost Ashes ticket sales: CA CEO Greenberg

England vs India 5th Test pitch report and highest score at The OvalEngland vs India 5th Test pitch report and highest score at The Oval

ENG vs IND 5th Test: Oval pitch report, highest score, key toss stats

Mohammed Siraj

England vs India Playing XI, 5th Test: India make 4 changes; Prasidh, Jurel, Karun, Akash playing

Topics : Cricket News India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon