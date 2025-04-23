Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana crowned Wisden's top cricketers of the year

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and star batter Smriti Mandhana have been honoured as the Leading Men’s and Women’s Cricketers in the World, respectively, in the prestigious Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack 2025 edition, celebrating their exceptional performances in 2024.
 
Bumrah, 31, had a phenomenal year across formats, particularly in Test cricket. He claimed a staggering 71 wickets in Tests in 2024, averaging just 14.92, the best for any bowler in a single calendar year with that volume of wickets. His consistency and impact led to him becoming the first bowler in Test history to reach 200 wickets at an average of under 20, a monumental feat in modern cricket.
 
 
One of his most defining contributions came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where Bumrah was virtually unstoppable. He took 32 wickets at an average of 13.06, often carrying the Indian bowling attack almost single-handedly. His dominance extended into the white-ball arena as well, as he played a pivotal role in India’s triumphant campaign at the T20 World Cup 2024. His incredible economy rate of 4.17 and 15 crucial wickets earned him the Player of the Tournament award, helping India clinch their first ICC title since 2013. 
  Smriti Mandhana awarded for incredible year  
On the women’s side, Smriti Mandhana had a year to remember. The elegant left-hander scored 1659 runs across formats in 2024, making her the highest run-scorer in international women's cricket that year. Her run tally included four centuries in ODIs, setting a new record in women's cricket.
 
Adding to her accolades, Mandhana smashed her second career Test century — a commanding 149-run knock in a 10-wicket win against South Africa, further solidifying her position as one of the game's modern greats. This is the second time Mandhana has received this honour, having first won it in 2018, making her the first Indian woman to be named Wisden’s Leading Women’s Cricketer twice.
 
Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies was recognised as the Leading T20 Player in the World, thanks to his explosive performances in franchise leagues and international cricket during the same period.

