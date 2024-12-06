Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Kohli to Iyer: Top 5 highest run-getters for Team India in pink-ball Tests

Kohli to Iyer: Top 5 highest run-getters for Team India in pink-ball Tests

Rohit Sharma follows closely with 173 runs in three matches, averaging 43.25. Known for his aggressive approach

India vs Australia

India vs Australia

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As India gears up for another pink-ball Test, the performances of their key batsmen in previous day-night encounters are worth highlighting. Leading the charge is Virat Kohli, who has accumulated 277 runs across four matches at an average of 46.16. Kohli's consistency in the format is a testament to his adaptability with the pink ball, making him one of India's most reliable performers in day-night Tests.
Rohit Sharma follows closely with 173 runs in three matches, averaging 43.25. Known for his aggressive approach, Rohit's ability to anchor innings in the early stages of the pink ball Test has been crucial for India’s success in these encounters.
 
 
Shreyas Iyer, with a remarkable average of 79.5 from just one match, has shown immense promise, scoring 159 runs. Though his sample size is small, Iyer's ability to perform under pressure makes him a key figure moving forward.
 
Ajinkya Rahane (100 runs in 3 matches, average 25) and Cheteshwar Pujara (98 runs in 3 matches, average 32.66) have had more modest returns but remain integral parts of India's batting line-up in pink-ball Tests. Their experience could prove vital in future challenges with the pink ball.

More From This Section

Ravi Shashtri

IND vs AUS: Shastri believes Adelaide 2020 debacle won't affect India

Pat cummins, Australia cricket team

IND vs AUS: Cummins aims to tick off Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory

Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet Kaur

Australia women crushes India women in ODI series opener in Brisbane

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semifinals full schedule

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semifinals: Full schedule, timings, live streaming

Highest team totals in T20 cricket

SMAT: Baroda slams highest team total in T20 cricket; check full list here

 
Top run getters for India in pink ball Tests
Player Runs Matches Average
Virat Kohli 277 4 46.16
Rohit Sharma 173 3 43.25
Shreyas Iyer 159 1 79.5
Ajinkya Rahane 100 3 25
Cheteshwar Pujara 98 3 32.66
 
Virat Kohli 
 
The star Indian batter leads the pack with 277 runs in 4 matches, boasting an average of 46.16. His consistency in pink-ball Tests highlights his adaptability to the format, maintaining his reputation as one of the best modern-day batters. 
 
Rohit Sharma
 
With 173 runs in 3 matches at an average of 43.25, the Hitman has also impressed in this format, showcasing his trademark stroke play in challenging conditions. 
 
Shreyas Iyer 
 
Iyer comes with a remarkable average of 79.5 from his solitary pink-ball Test and has shown that he can thrive in the format with 159 runs in just one match against Sri Lanka back in 2022.
 
Other notable players include Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 100 runs in 3 matches, and Cheteshwar Pujara, with 98 runs in the same number of matches. Both are known for their composure and technical prowess, making them crucial figures for India in future Day-Night Tests.
 
Adelaide, known for its pitch that tends to favor both bat and ball under lights, will present a tough challenge. With the likes of Kohli, Jaiswal and KL Rahul in form, India will hope to capitalize on their previous successes and secure another victory in te Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Also Read

IND vs AUS 2nd Test live updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit opts to bat under overcast skies

India vs Australia Playing 11 updates

India vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

Rohit Sharma

India vs Australia 2nd Test preview: Rohit Sharma plays perfect team man

India vs Australia 2nd Test weather forecast and Adelaide Pitch report

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Adelaide weather forecast, Pink Ball test pitch report

Rohit Sharma (Left) and KL Rahul (Right)

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Rahul to bat as opener in India's Playing 11 - Rohit

Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli India vs Australia Test Cricket Shreyas Iyer Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon