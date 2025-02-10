Business Standard

Matthew Breetzke becomes first batter to score 150 runs on ODI debut

Breetzke took 147 balls to achieve this milestone against New Zealand in the tri-series

Matthew Breetzke

Matthew Breetzke (Pic: X)

South African opener Matthew Breetzke created history on Monday, as he became the first batter to score 150-plus runs on an ODI debut. Before Breetzke, the record for the highest score on debut was held by West Indies’ D.L. Haynes, who scored 148 runs in his first ODI innings back in 1978. The highest ODI debut score for South Africa before Breetzke’s brilliant innings was held by Colin Ingram, who scored 124 runs in his debut ODI innings against Zimbabwe in 2010. Breetzke took 148 balls in his 150-run innings, including 11 fours and five sixes.
 
Highest score on ODI debut 
Player Runs Team Opposition Ground  Date
DL Haynes 148 West Indies Australia St John's 22-Feb-78
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 127 Afghanistan Ireland Abu Dhabi 21-Jan-21
MP Breetzke 124 South Africa New Zealand Lahore 10-Feb-25
CA Ingram 124 South Africa Zimbabwe Bloemfontein 15-Oct-10
MS Chapman 124 Hong Kong U.A.E. ICCA Dubai 16-Nov-15
MJ Guptill 122 New Zealand West Indies Auckland 10-Jan-09
A Flower 115 Zimbabwe Sri Lanka New Plymouth 23-Feb-92
T Bavuma 113 South Africa Ireland Benoni 25-Sep-16
PJ Hughes 112 Australia Sri Lanka Melbourne 11-Jan-13
Abid Ali 112 Pakistan Australia Dubai (DICS) 29-Mar-19
RJ Nicol 108 New Zealand Zimbabwe Harare 20-Oct-11
MM English 107 Scotland Namibia Dundee 26-Jul-24
MJ Lumb 106 England West Indies North Sound 28-Feb-14
 
 

