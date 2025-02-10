Matthew Breetzke becomes first batter to score 150 runs on ODI debut

South African opener Matthew Breetzke created history on Monday, as he became the first batter to score 150-plus runs on an ODI debut. Before Breetzke, the record for the highest score on debut was held by West Indies’ D.L. Haynes, who scored 148 runs in his first ODI innings back in 1978. The highest ODI debut score for South Africa before Breetzke’s brilliant innings was held by Colin Ingram, who scored 124 runs in his debut ODI innings against Zimbabwe in 2010. Breetzke took 148 balls in his 150-run innings, including 11 fours and five sixes.
Highest score on ODI debut
|Player
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|DL Haynes
|148
|West Indies
|Australia
|St John's
|22-Feb-78
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|127
|Afghanistan
|Ireland
|Abu Dhabi
|21-Jan-21
|MP Breetzke
|124
|South Africa
|New Zealand
|Lahore
|10-Feb-25
|CA Ingram
|124
|South Africa
|Zimbabwe
|Bloemfontein
|15-Oct-10
|MS Chapman
|124
|Hong Kong
|U.A.E.
|ICCA Dubai
|16-Nov-15
|MJ Guptill
|122
|New Zealand
|West Indies
|Auckland
|10-Jan-09
|A Flower
|115
|Zimbabwe
|Sri Lanka
|New Plymouth
|23-Feb-92
|T Bavuma
|113
|South Africa
|Ireland
|Benoni
|25-Sep-16
|PJ Hughes
|112
|Australia
|Sri Lanka
|Melbourne
|11-Jan-13
|Abid Ali
|112
|Pakistan
|Australia
|Dubai (DICS)
|29-Mar-19
|RJ Nicol
|108
|New Zealand
|Zimbabwe
|Harare
|20-Oct-11
|MM English
|107
|Scotland
|Namibia
|Dundee
|26-Jul-24
|MJ Lumb
|106
|England
|West Indies
|North Sound
|28-Feb-14