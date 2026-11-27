When Jasprit Bumrah handed India's Test cap No. 321 to Gurnoor Brar at Hagley Oval on Friday morning, the moment captured the defining tension of the Gautam Gambhir coaching era. Out in the middle, a tall, raw fast bowler was being rewarded for a breakout white-ball tour with a dream red-ball debut on one of world cricket's premier seam-bowling decks. Beyond the boundary rope, wearing dark sunglasses as broadcast cameras lingered on him, stood Mohammed Siraj—India's leading wicket-taker in the 2025-27 World Test Championship, benched for a second consecutive overseas Test to end a six-year streak of playing in every away series since his 2020 debut.

Beside Siraj in the dugout sat Ravindra Jadeja, similarly overlooked for both Wellington and Christchurch. Thousands of kilometres away in Mumbai, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav—originally named in the New Zealand Test squad—was bowling four-over spells for Uttar Pradesh against Mizoram in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having been released from the tour nearly two weeks earlier.

Across India's New Zealand assignment, Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill have pursued an unmistakably unsentimental blueprint: prioritize current rhythm over reputation, stretch batting depth deep into the lower order, and hand emerging fast bowlers real Test exposure in pace-friendly conditions. The result has ignited one of the sharpest selection debates in recent Indian cricket, pitting the long-term promise of a new pace crop against the jarring sight of proven match-winners being shown the exit.

The Siraj Data: What the numbers actually say

Nothing illustrates the debate better than the stark statistical split in Mohammed Siraj's career before and after his defining nine-wicket performance (4/86 and 5/104) at The Oval in August 2025, which sealed a six-run victory and a 2-2 series draw in England.

Mohammed Siraj's Test Bowling Breakdown: Before and After The Oval Career split around the Aug 2025 Oval Test vs England | Figures through the Christchurch toss (Nov 27, 2026) Siraj's Test Phase Tests Overs Runs Wkts Avg SR Econ Career before The Oval 40 1,023.2 3,630 114 31.84 53.9 3.55 7 Tests immediately before 7 243.2 1,001 25 40.04 58.4 4.11 The Oval vs England (Aug 2025) 1 46.3 190 9 21.11 31.0 4.09 7 Tests after The Oval (Total) 7 155.0 447 21 21.28 44.3 2.88 - Late 2025 (WI & SA in Ind) 4 98.0 304 16 19.00 36.8 3.10 - 2026 Slowdown (AFG & SL) 3 57.0 143 5 28.60 68.4 2.51 2025-27 WTC Cycle Total 11 327.3 1,153 43 26.81 45.7 3.52 Before vs. After The Oval: 7-Test Window Comparison (Formula-Driven) Metric 7 Tests Before 7 Tests After Net Change Key Takeaway Bowling Average 40.04 21.28 -18.76 Improved by 18.76 runs/wicket after The Oval Strike Rate (Balls/Wkt) 58.4 44.3 -14.1 Struck 14.1 balls faster post-Oval, despite 2026 dip (68.4) Economy Rate 4.11 2.88 -1.23 Much tighter control; 2026 economy fell to 2.51 Deliveries Bowled 1,460 930 -36.3% 36.3% fewer balls bowled (22.1 vs 34.8 overs/Test) Dig deeper into the post-Oval window, however, and the reason behind the management's unease emerges. Siraj's seven Tests since London divide cleanly into two halves: On the surface, dropping Siraj looks baffling. Far from declining after London, his overall output actually surged. Across the seven Tests following The Oval, Siraj claimed 21 wickets at an average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 44.3—a dramatic improvement on the seven Tests immediately preceding it (three in Australia, four in England), where he averaged 40.04 and struck every 58.4 balls. Even in home conditions, where pacers traditionally toil, his average dropped from 37.00 before The Oval (19 wickets in 14 Tests) to 20.23 afterward (17 wickets in five).

The 2025 peak: In four home Tests against the West Indies and South Africa between October and November 2025, Siraj was lethal—taking 16 wickets at 19.00 (SR 36.8), highlighted by 7/71 in Ahmedabad and 4/49 in Kolkata.

In four home Tests against the West Indies and South Africa between October and November 2025, Siraj was lethal—taking 16 wickets at 19.00 (SR 36.8), highlighted by 7/71 in Ahmedabad and 4/49 in Kolkata. The 2026 stall: Across three Asian Tests in 2026—against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh and two Tests in Sri Lanka—his penetration dried up. He managed just five wickets at 28.60, needing 68.4 deliveries per breakthrough. In Sri Lanka specifically, he conceded just 2.34 runs an over across 44 overs, but took exactly one wicket in each of four innings (4 wickets, SR 66.0).

Crucially, his bowling volume had also contracted sharply—36.3% fewer deliveries across the seven post-Oval Tests (930 balls vs. 1,460 before), dropping from 34.8 overs per match to 22.1. After conceding 140 runs in 25 overs for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final, Siraj diagnosed the issue not as fatigue from his 305.3-over workload under Gill, but as rust caused by long gaps between Tests. "I'm purely a rhythm bowler. If I'm not in sync, I simply can't explode through the crease. That was the struggle in Sri Lanka, my run-up felt disjointed," he admitted.

Cricket experts' push back: 'Where was Mohammed Siraj?' That narrow 2026 subcontinental sample was nowhere near enough to convince former players and analysts that India should sideline a proven overseas workhorse in New Zealand—and the backlash only sharpened after the toss at Hagley Oval on Friday confirmed Siraj had been overlooked for a second consecutive Test. Yet even that explanation leaves the management's verdict open to scrutiny. At Hagley Oval itself in early November, Siraj looked back in sync, claiming 4/118 in 35 overs for India A against New Zealand A. Instead of getting another red-ball outing, he was flown to Mount Maunganui for the final ODI—where he dismissed Tim Seifert and Finn Allen—only to be told he was not at his "peak" when the Tests began.

Even from the opposition camp, the surprise was unmistakable. Speaking after the Christchurch toss, former New Zealand fast bowler Chris Martin admitted the hosts were relieved not to face him on a green seamers' track: "We are probably happy, from a New Zealand perspective, that Siraj is not playing, as he would've loved this pitch."

Mohammed Siraj stats. Source: Cricinfo Earlier in the series, former India head coach Ravi Shastri had cut straight to the contradiction on X after Wellington: "If pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something!" Dinesh Karthik, speaking on Cricbuzz, likewise noted that Siraj's 2026 dip came entirely on flat subcontinental tracks: "He's shown that he's someone who can bowl really long spells. He can also bowl for 20-22 overs in a day. He's a workhorse and an absolute champion when it comes to the attitude that's required in Test matches."

Once Gurnoor Brar was handed his debut cap ahead of Siraj in Christchurch, the post-toss criticism escalated across broadcast panels and social media:

Harsha Bhogle (on X) warned of the psychological message sent to India's pace group: "Siraj is now India's 6th ranked fast bowler. I find it so unfair. Of the top 5 wicket takers in test cricket in this WTC cycle, India now have place only for Bumrah. You wish the bowlers selected well, they have great conditions to bowl in, but they will know they won't get a long rope when it is their turn."

Ravichandran Ashwin, who had called the Wellington double omission of Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja "very harsh" and the "new normal," doubled down with pointed sarcasm on X during Day 1 in Christchurch. "While Akash Deep has been unplayable today, Siraj clearly looks like he has lost his bowling mojo. Hope he trains hard & tries to get back in time for the BGT," Ashwin wrote—before adding as New Zealand's middle order steadied late in the day: "This 60-80 over mark is usually the easiest time to bat & I hope Siraj can run in hard and get a breakthrough or two."

Mohammad Kaif (on X) questioned the mixed messaging from the camp: "Hard to believe as one of India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is dropped again. Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah. Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well."

Murali Kartik (on Sony Sports) was visibly frustrated after broadcast cameras showed an emotional-looking Siraj walking near the boundary in sunglasses post-toss. "With the numbers you've seen so far, I am surprised. For what reason? Either don't keep him in the team at all then," Kartik fumed alongside Ajinkya Rahane. "If you feel his form isn't good, or he's not bowling well in the nets, or wherever, I don't know whatever the thinking might be, then don't take him on the tour at all. Don't take him; what's the point then?"

Sunil Gavaskar (on Sony Sports) broadened the post-toss critique to include Jadeja while ultimately choosing to rally behind the selected XI. "Well, we are only talking about Siraj, but what about Jadeja? He is India's third-highest wicket-taker in this WTC cycle. I do believe his spin would've been pretty useful on the fourth and fifth days... So, tough luck for him as well as Mohammed Siraj," Gavaskar said. "Now, Siraj is among the top wicket-takers in the cycle. So, let's wait and see. The way I've always seen it is that whatever reservations you might have about the XI, the 14 or the 16, once the team is selected, it is your team and my team. It's an Indian team. So, I back this team now that they've picked this playing XI, and I'm praying that this team does well."

The 'bowlers who can bat' doctrine and the Kuldeep Paradox

Siraj's omission cannot be viewed in isolation. It sits inside a wider philosophical shift under Gambhir—one defined by batting depth, left-right matchups, and multi-skill utility players. Washington Sundar himself acknowledged earlier this year that Gambhir prefers packing the XI with all-rounders who can plug multiple roles.

In New Zealand, that philosophy reshaped both the spin and pace departments. Rather than pick pure strike bowlers, India opted for a tail that could bat: Anshul Kamboj (who struck a brisk 38 off 42 balls in India's massive 720/9 declared at Wellington), Akash Deep (13 off 5), and Washington Sundar (24 off 26) all helped extend the lower order.

The collateral damage was twofold. First, Ravindra Jadeja was left out for Sundar—a call that backfired on Day 5 in Wellington when New Zealand calmly batted out 120 overs for 239/5 to save the Test, with Sundar managing just 1/110 across 55 overs in the match. Former batter Subramaniam Badrinath summed up the flaw in prioritizing insurance over wicket-taking penetration: "Sundar didn't do anything wrong, but you have to win the Test match. Jadeja could have been the difference. Though you got 720 runs, you couldn't finish off the match. On Day 5, Jadeja could have easily been effective."

Second—and perhaps most tellingly—was the BCCI's November 14 decision to release Kuldeep Yadav from the Test squad to play domestic cricket back home while drafting in Gurnoor Brar. Kuldeep boasts a Test bowling average of 23.36 and a strike rate of 39.38 across 19 matches, yet averages 12.60 with the bat.

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, speaking to PTI ahead of the Christchurch Test, laid bare the brutal math working against specialist wrist-spinners in Gambhir's setup: "Kuldeep is competing in those conditions with guys like Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, who both average 40 with the bat, if not more, in Test cricket. I can understand it from a selection point of view. From an emotional point of view, it sucks."

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was far less forgiving after India failed to bowl New Zealand out in Wellington, taking to X to challenge the blurring of roles: "Washington can play as an allrounder ..@bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav Suthar?"

The counter-argument: Why Gambhir's youth gamble matters

For all the legitimate criticism of how senior match-winners have been handled, dismissing Gambhir's New Zealand strategy as mere T20-style tinkering misses an equally important reality: Indian Test cricket has historically struggled to blood young fast bowlers in forgiving seam conditions before they are thrown into the cauldron of Australia or England.

Gambhir has repeatedly championed the value of bowling attacks developed on sporting pitches—posting "Bowlers win you series!" after India's young pace unit engineered a historic ODI series triumph in New Zealand earlier this month. Carrying that conviction into the Test series meant trusting Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar on tracks where pace actually has a voice. At Hagley Oval, fast bowlers had accounted for 444 of 484 Test wickets (91.7%) across 15 Tests heading into Friday.

And the young quicks have offered genuine glimpses of why the management is investing in them:

Akash Deep was India's most disciplined seamer in Wellington (3/53 in the first innings) and carried that control into Christchurch, taking two wickets on Day 1 by dismissing Tom Latham (59) and Rachin Ravindra (0).

Gurnoor Brar, rewarded for his ODI Player of the Series form and praised by teammates for his character, generated steep bounce on debut at Hagley Oval and claimed Devon Conway (31) on the stroke of lunch for his maiden Test wicket.

Anshul Kamboj, though inconsistent with the new ball in Christchurch, chipped in with Henry Nicholls' wicket (16) on Day 1, building on his two wickets and vital lower-order runs in Wellington.

Prasidh Krishna, despite enduring a tough first innings in Wellington (1/100), bounced back with 2/23 in the second innings before making way for Brar's fresh legs on a three-day turnaround.

Even with Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless on Day 1 in Christchurch and Washington Sundar removing Daryl Mitchell, India's restructured attack kept New Zealand in check through a strong middle session before Tom Blundell (53*) and Glenn Phillips (36*) steered the hosts to 246/5 in 85 overs at stumps.