New Zealand vs Pakistan T20s full schedule, match time, live streaming

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20s full schedule, match time, live streaming

Viewers in India can catch the live broadcast of the T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan on the Sony Sports Network.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

New Zealand and Pakistan are set to face off in a five-match T20I series, beginning Sunday, March 16, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. With Mitchell Santner unavailable due to his IPL commitments with Mumbai Indians, the Black Caps will be captained by Michael Bracewell.
 
Fast bowler Matt Henry returns to the squad after missing the Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai. In the fast bowling department, Will O’Rourke and Kyle Jamieson will lead the attack in the first three games, followed by Zak Foulkes and Henry in the last two matches. Kane Williamson has opted out of the series.
 
 
Pakistan, meanwhile, will be led by Salman Ali Agha after the exclusion of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Shadab Khan will serve as vice-captain after making his T20I return, eight months after the T20 World Cup. Pakistan will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing failure to qualify for the Champions Trophy semifinals.   
New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 series schedule
Match Date Time (IST) Venue
New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 16/03/25 06:45:00 Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 18/03/25 06:45:00 University Oval, Dunedin
New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 21/03/25 11:45:00 Eden Park, Auckland
New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I 23/03/25 11:45:00 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I 26/03/25 11:45:00 Sky Stadium, Wellington
 
New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 squads:

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell , Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (games 4 & 5), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 & 5), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 & 3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi
 
Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.
 
New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 series live telecast and live streaming
 
The complete live streaming of Pakistan's T20I series against New Zealand in March 2025 will be available on the Sony LIV app. Fans can also watch the series live on the FanCode app and website. Additionally, viewers in India can catch the live broadcast of the T20 series on the Sony Sports Network.

New Zealand cricket team Pakistan cricket team Cricket

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

