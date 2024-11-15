Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Champions Trophy reaches Pakistan for tour; schedule yet to be announced

Champions Trophy reaches Pakistan for tour; schedule yet to be announced

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, the trophy tour would begin from Skardu in northern Pakistan.

Pakistan players celebrate during the award ceremony for the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval in London, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Pakistan won the final by crushing India for 180 runs. File Photo: AP/PTI

Pakistan players celebrate during the award ceremony for the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval in London, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Pakistan won the final by crushing India for 180 runs. File Photo: AP/PTI

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Even though the ICC is yet to announce the final schedule of the Champions Trophy, it flew the trophy to Pakistan on Thursday for a tour of the country beginning November 16.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, the trophy tour would begin from Skardu in northern Pakistan.

"The tour will cover major Pakistani cities where the Champions Trophy matches are set to be played," the official said. 

The trophy has arrived at a time when the International Cricket Council (ICC) has sought a response from the PCB on hosting the prestigious event in a hybrid model following India's refusal to travel to the country for the tournament.

 

The trophy was supposed to be unveiled in Lahore earlier this month but the ceremony was postponed after India informed the ICC that it wouldn't be sending its team to Pakistan, and also because of the smog situation in the city.

But, on Thursday, the trophy was finally brought to Islamabad from Dubai by the ICC officials.

More From This Section

Highest-ever partnership in Ranji Trophy history

Full list of highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Ranji Trophy

South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11

South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Mohd Shami

Sensational Shami marks his return with four-fer against Madhya Pradesh

Glenn Maxwell

Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20: AUS thrashes PAK in Brisbane to 1-0 up in the series

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, new playing conditions, streaming

The tour, which will conclude on November 24, is part of the ICC's effort to build excitement around the Champions Trophy, set to take place from February 19 to March 9 next year.

The ICC is yet to make an official announcement or comment on India's refusal to play in Pakistan. 

"What is the purpose of this trophy tour when no one really knows at which venues the tournament will be held and whether Pakistan and India will play against each other in the event," former Test captain Moin Khan said.

He added that the cricket fans were awaiting the final schedule of the tournament.

"Strange having a trophy tour without the schedule being announced," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India vs Pakistan

ICC awaits PCB's decision on conducting Champions Trophy in hybrid model

BCCI

Indian team to not travel Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB chief confident of hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

india vs pakistan

India says 'no' to Pak for Champions Trophy 2025, seeks match relocation

Pakistan flag

Pakistan gears up for Champions Trophy, allocates 17 bn PKR for stadiums

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon