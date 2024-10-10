Brook's Triple hundred and Root's Double: Records shattered in ENG-PAK Test

England's Harry Brook made history by becoming the first English player to score a triple century in Test cricket since the turn of the 21st century. His remarkable innings took place during the first Test against Pakistan in Multan, where he, alongside compatriot Joe Root, dominated the Pakistan bowlers on a flat Multan pitch. Brook's triple hundred is also the second-fastest 300 in Test cricket history, achieved in just 310 balls. The record for the fastest triple century belongs to Virender Sehwag, who scored 300 runs against South Africa in 2008, reaching the milestone in only 278 balls.
Fastest Test triple centuries, by balls faced:
- 278 - Virender Sehwag vs SA, 2008
- 310- Harry Brook vs Pak, 2024
- 355 - Wally Hammond vs NZ, 1933
- 362 - Matthew Hayden vs ZIM, 2003
- 364 - Virender Sehwag vs PAK, 2004
While Harry Brook reached his triple century in balls on day 4 of the Test, Joe Root also reached his 6th double century earlier and became England's highest run-scorer in test cricket, surpassing England's Alastair Cook to achieve the feat.
Full list of triple centurion in Test cricket history
|
Most triple hundreds in a career
|
Brook and Root took full advantage of the Multan pitch which had nothing for the bowlers throughout the day's play and also stitched up a 454-run partnership in England's innings. This is now the highest run-stand ever in test cricket away from home.
Highest 4th wicket partnerships in the history of Test cricket:
- 454 Harry Brook/Joe Root v Pakistan in Multan on October 10, 2024
- 449 Shaun Marsh/Adam Voges v West Indies in Hobart 2015
- 437 Mahela Jayawardene/Thilan Samaraweera v Pakistan in Karachi 2009
