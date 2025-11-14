Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 playing 11, live streaming

Pakistan A (PAK-A) will take on Oman (OMN) in the opening match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, today, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The inaugural Rising Stars tournament features eight teams competing for the championship.
Pakistan A, also known as the Shaheens, will be led by Irfan Khan. Key players in their squad include Yasir Khan, Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori, and Ahmed Daniyal. The team will aim to kick off their campaign strongly and set a winning momentum for the tournament.
Oman, captained by Hammad Mirza, will field a competitive line-up featuring Zikria Islam, Wasim Ali, Sufiyan Yousaf, and Aryan Bisht. The side will be eager to make an impact on the big stage and start their Rising Stars campaign on a high note.
Pakistan A vs Oman: Probable Playing 11
Pakistan A Playing 11: Irfan Khan (captain), Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Faiq, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ubaid Shah, Maaz Sadaqat
Oman Playing 11: Hammad Mirza (captain), Zikria Islam, Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Sufyan Yousaf, Aryan Bisht, Samay Shrivastava, Shuaib Al Balushi, Pruthvikumar Macchi
Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising stars: Full squad
Pakistan A Squad: Yasir Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shahzad, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Mubasir Khan, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Faiq
Oman Squad: Pruthvikumar Macchi, Wasim Ali, Sufyan Yousaf, Aryan Bisht, Hammad Mirza(w/c), Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Hassnain Shah, Zikria Islam, Shafiq Jan, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha
Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising stars: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Pakistan A and Oman begin?
The first Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will kick off on Friday, November 14.
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Pakistan A and Oman?
The Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Pakistan A and Oman take place?
The toss for the Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place at 11:30 AM IST.
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Pakistan A and Oman begin?
The Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will begin at 12:00 PM IST
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Pakistan A and Oman?
The live telecast of the Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Pakistan A and Oman?
The live streaming of the Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.