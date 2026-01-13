MI vs GG live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

Match 6 of WPL 2026 promises a compelling battle as Gujarat Giants test themselves against defending champions Mumbai Indians at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Cricket Stadium. Gujarat have made an emphatic statement early in the season, winning their first two matches through aggressive batting and fearless intent. Posting 200-plus totals has underlined their confidence, while the tense win over Delhi Capitals showed their ability to hold their nerve under pressure.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both skippers after the toss: Harmanpreet: We’re going to bowl first. I believe in dew, and especially when you’re playing late games, chasing is always a better option. I think we’re ticking all the areas. We’re discussing in the meetings and the bowlers are coming and executing their plans. I think while batting, the first six overs is something we’re really looking to go and bat positively. And now Hayley’s back, she’s fit, so hopefully we’ll click in that area as well. Unfortunately, Nat (Sciver-Brunt) is not well today, so in place of her, Hayley’s back. She’s someone who, you know, always does well with both bat and ball, and we’re really looking to, you know, have her come in and take responsibility for the team. Gardner: I can’t win one (toss) at the moment, but that’s okay. I think the powerplay has been a huge one. Obviously, we’ve got so much experience at the top of the order with Sophie and Moons batting together. They’ve spent so much time out in the middle in franchise cricket. So I guess to have a combination that’s worked in the past and be able to put it into practice here has been really pleasing to see. Hopefully, we can do it again. You’ll probably have to wait and see. I feel like sometimes it’s almost just going with your gut. Some people bowl really well on the day, and you kind of throw them the ball and ask them to do a job. But I think for us, it’s about keeping our plans really simple. You know this ground, it’s obviously really hard to defend. So making sure that we put on a big total for them to hopefully not chase. Overseas players add a lot of experience and depth, but I think the Indian players are actually the ones who win you tournaments. All the Indian players who’ve come in and done a job for us have been fantastic. They’ve stepped up at different times, and I guess as a captain it makes your job a little bit easier, not having to rely on one or two players or overseas players for that matter. So for us, it’s about celebrating the small wins, the success that comes with that, and just trying to keep things really simple. One team change today. Anushka is unfortunately out with an injury, and Ayushi makes her debut today.

Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices or any place of leisure? Take a look.

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG be played?

The MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 13.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG?

The WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG in India?

The live telecast of the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG in India?

The live streaming of the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI vs GG in India?

The live streaming of the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.