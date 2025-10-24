PSL row intensifies as Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen shreds PCB notice

The ongoing conflict between Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has escalated sharply after Tareen publicly tore up a legal notice sent by the board. The PCB had warned him of blacklisting and contract termination if he failed to retract his remarks against the board’s management of the league. In a video that quickly went viral, Tareen sarcastically “apologised” before tearing up the notice, declaring that as his response to the board’s demands. Check full video here:
The PSL Management has sent me a notice threatening to cancel Multan Sultans unless I offer them a public apology. Hazir Saeen. pic.twitter.com/yHWCcClXaD— Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) October 23, 2025
Dispute over PSL management and criticism
The dispute stems from Tareen’s repeated criticism of how the PCB has managed the PSL. He had questioned claims of the league’s commercial success and suggested that mismanagement had caused the PSL to fall behind other global T20 competitions. In one podcast, he reportedly said the PSL had dropped to being the “fifth or sixth-ranked” league due to what he called “incompetent” administration.
Instead of backing down after receiving the notice, Tareen intensified his criticism, accusing the PCB of stifling honest feedback. His defiant stand has found widespread support among fans on social media, many of whom praised him for challenging the board publicly.
Legal implications and financial backdrop
Sources close to the matter revealed that the PCB felt compelled to send the notice because Tareen’s statements allegedly violated clauses in his franchise agreement. However, Tareen appears ready for a legal showdown, with insiders suggesting that he has no intention of retracting his comments.
Tareen, who comes from a prominent political and business family, owns one of the most valuable PSL franchises. Multan Sultans reportedly pay an annual franchise fee of USD 6.35 million, the highest among the six teams, and have spent around PKR 7 billion on PSL-related operations.
Speculation over motives
Some observers believe Tareen’s public criticism may also be part of a strategic move, coinciding with the completion of the PSL’s first ten-year cycle. It is speculated that he aims to influence the league’s future valuation and contract terms. Regardless of the motive, the standoff has become one of the most high-profile disputes in PSL history, setting the stage for what could be a prolonged and public legal battle between Tareen and the PCB.