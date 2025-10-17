Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What is Test Twenty, the new hybrid format uniting Tests and T20s?

What is Test Twenty, the new hybrid format uniting Tests and T20s?

The project has drawn strong backing from some of cricket's most respected voices. The Advisory Board for Test Twenty includes AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Cricket is set to enter a daring new era with Test Twenty, an 80-over hybrid format that combines the tactical intricacies of Test cricket with the energy and pace of T20s. Conceived by sports entrepreneur Gaurav Bahirvani, executive chairman of The One One Six Network, the new format is structured to be played in two innings of 20 overs per side, allowing both teams to bat twice within a single day. With traditional results — win, loss, tie, or draw — retained, it promises the depth of red-ball cricket alongside the immediacy of the shorter format. Designed for both viewers and players of the digital generation, Test Twenty aspires to become cricket’s bold “fourth format,” uniting heritage and innovation in equal measure. 
 

A fresh format for the modern game

Unlike conventional T20s that prioritise speed and fireworks, Test Twenty introduces strategy back into short-form cricket. The game unfolds over four sessions of 20 overs each, with breaks in between to allow tactical adjustments, much like a condensed version of a five-day Test. Organisers describe it as “Test match thinking in T20 time,” bringing patience, planning, and endurance into a broadcast-friendly spectacle.

Legends behind the vision

The project has drawn strong backing from some of cricket’s most respected voices. The Advisory Board for Test Twenty includes AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh — four players who have each defined eras of the sport.
 
De Villiers reportedly described the initiative as “innovation with intent,” saying it gives the next generation “a new dream to chase and fans a new story to follow.” Lloyd, who captained the West Indies to their first World Cup title, remarked that the game “has always adapted but never this thoughtfully,” calling Test Twenty a revival of cricket’s art and rhythm infused with modern energy.

Hayden viewed the concept as a “bridge between eras,” one that allows young players to experience cricket’s classical side without losing its excitement. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh called the idea “a fresh heartbeat for the sport,” connecting the traditions of the past with the enthusiasm of today’s youth.
 
Supporting Bahirvani operationally is Michael Fordham, the former CEO of Rajasthan Royals, who joins as chief operating officer to oversee the format’s implementation.

Building a youth-first global pathway

Beyond its structure, Test Twenty is designed as a global development ecosystem for players aged 13 to 19. The initiative’s flagship competition, the Junior Test Twenty Championship™ (JTTC), will cover more than 50 countries, providing a structured pathway for youngsters to progress into professional cricket.
 
According to Bahirvani, the aim is to create an “NCAA-style feeder system” — a merit-based network that empowers players from all backgrounds, genders, and geographies. Through data analytics and AI-based evaluation, promising cricketers will be scouted objectively and placed in national and international talent pools.

The road to 2026

The first full Test Twenty season will begin in January 2026, featuring six franchises — three based in India and three international teams from Dubai, London, and a yet-to-be-announced U.S. city. Each 16-player team will include eight Indian and eight overseas cricketers, blending local depth with global flair.
 
A total of 96 players will be drafted at auction, while another 204 cricketers in the Wildcard Pool — selected through a multi-tier process — will remain eligible for mid-season call-ups.
 
By merging the elegance of the longest format with the thrill of the shortest, Test Twenty represents cricket’s most ambitious reinvention yet — one that seeks to respect the past while fearlessly shaping the game’s future.

Topics : Cricket News T20 cricket Test Cricket

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

