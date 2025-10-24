Friday, October 24, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shardul Thakur backs Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan amid India A snub

Speaking to the media ahead of Mumbai's second Ranji Trophy fixture, Thakur said selectors generally use India A matches to prepare young talents for international cricket

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur has thrown his full support behind teammate Sarfaraz Khan, insisting that the prolific middle-order batter does not need the exposure of India A tours to reclaim his place in the national Test side. Thakur said that consistent runs in domestic cricket alone would be enough for Sarfaraz to force his way back into the team. The 28-year-old, who made his Test debut against England during the 2023–24 home series, has not been part of India’s recent Test squads despite being on the tour to Australia late last year. His omission from the India A side for the series against South Africa A has raised eyebrows among domestic cricket followers, but Thakur remains unperturbed about his teammate’s prospects. 
 

“Sarfaraz doesn’t need India A to prove himself”

Speaking to the media ahead of Mumbai’s second Ranji Trophy fixture, Thakur said selectors generally use India A matches to prepare young talents for international cricket. However, he believes Sarfaraz’s experience and proven record make him an exception. “They usually pick players for India A who they see as potential future internationals,” Thakur explained. “But someone like Sarfaraz doesn’t need that route anymore. If he scores heavily again, he’s ready to walk straight into the Test squad.”
 
Thakur’s remarks come after Sarfaraz returned to competitive action following an injury layoff. Although he failed to convert his starts in both innings against Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai still managed to record their first-ever victory over the side in the Ranji Trophy. Thakur said the right-hander had been in fine form before his injury, scoring a couple of centuries in the Buchi Babu Trophy.

Support and belief from the Mumbai camp

Thakur stressed that Sarfaraz’s quality is beyond doubt and backed him to find form quickly as Mumbai continue their campaign. “He’s coming back from an injury, so it’s only natural to take a little time,” Thakur said. “But he’s one of those players who deliver in crunch situations. Whenever the team has been under pressure, he’s stood tall with big innings of 200 or 250. That takes something special.”
 
The Mumbai skipper also highlighted Sarfaraz’s consistency across seasons, calling him one of the domestic circuit’s most dependable run-getters. “He has done it year after year, irrespective of the number he bats at. He’s a senior pro who knows how to take responsibility. I’m confident he’ll get back to big scores soon,” he added.

Mumbai aim to build on strong start

Mumbai, the 42-time Ranji champions, will face Chhattisgarh in their first home match of the season at the BKC Ground, hoping to extend their winning momentum. In other Elite Group D fixtures, Jammu and Kashmir will seek redemption against Rajasthan in Srinagar, Delhi will host Himachal Pradesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, while Puducherry take on Hyderabad at home.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

