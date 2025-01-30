Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Ranji Trophy 2025: Shardul Thakur takes hat-trick for Mumbai vs Meghalaya

Ranji Trophy 2025: Shardul Thakur takes hat-trick for Mumbai vs Meghalaya

Thakur's performance was all the more significant considering his previous match, where he had scored a blistering century for Mumbai in their loss to Jammu & Kashmir.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India seamer Shardul Thakur made a sensational start to the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season with a remarkable hat-trick on Day 1 of Mumbai’s clash against Meghalaya at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai. 
 
Thakur, opening the bowling for Mumbai, wasted no time in making an impact. In the very first over of the match, he sent Meghalaya opener Nishanta Chakraborty back to the pavilion for a duck. But his brilliance didn't stop there. In the third over, Thakur delivered a memorable hat-trick, dismissing B Anirudh, Sumit Kumar, and Jaskirat, all for ducks, with three consecutive deliveries reducing the Meghalaya batting order to 2/6. This hat-trick marked his first-ever in First-Class cricket, a milestone in his career.  ALSO READ: When will Virat Kohli bat in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match today?
 
 
Thakur’s performance was all the more significant considering his previous match, where he had scored a blistering century for Mumbai in their loss to Jammu & Kashmir, putting their knockout hopes at risk. His fiery spell with the ball against Meghalaya not only demonstrated his all-around abilities but also gave Mumbai a commanding start to the match. 
Shardul eyeing spot in England tour
 
Shardul has been grabbing the attention for all the good reasons during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy matches. His exploits with the ball has been well-supported with the bat as well as the all-rounder went on to score a century in Mumbai's previous match against Jammu and Kashmir on a day where Indian star batter Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal among others failed to perform in the middle.
 
It will be interesting to see whether the 33-year-old would be considered for the upcoing 5-match Test series against England this year.
 

More From This Section

2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal

2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal date, time, and live streaming

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test playing 11, live match time, streaming

International Masters League 2025

IML 2025: Full schedule, format, teams and live streaming details

Steve Smith

Steve Smith becomes fourth Australian to complete 10,000 Test runs

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

How has Gautam Gambhir fared as Indian cricket team's head coach so far?

Topics : Ranji Trophy Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon