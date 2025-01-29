Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IML 2025: Full schedule, format, teams and live streaming details

IML 2025: Full schedule, format, teams and live streaming details

The live streaming of International Masters League 2025 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India

International Masters League 2025

International Masters League 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-anticipated inaugural season of the International Masters League is all set to commence on Saturday, February 22, with hosts India taking on Sri Lanka in Navi Mumbai. The tournament will be played in a T20 format, with six teams participating—India, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Australia and England. The teams will feature retired cricketing legends from each country, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar of India, Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka, Brian Lara of West Indies, Shane Watson of Australia, Jacques Kallis of South Africa and Eoin Morgan of England leading their respective sides in the competition.
 
IML 2025: Captains’ take 
 
Indian team captain Sachin Tendulkar expressed his excitement about the upcoming league, stating that the IML would be a grand celebration of cricket’s rich legacy. He shared that he was eager to step back onto the field with his contemporaries and anticipated an intense but fair competition among all the teams.
 
Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara also spoke highly of the tournament, calling it a tribute to the timeless charm of cricket. He described it as a fantastic opportunity for former cricketers to relive past rivalries and reconnect with their fans. Sangakkara added that he was looking forward to participating in such a historic league alongside some of the sport’s greatest players.
 
IML 2025: Teams

Also Read

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

How has Gautam Gambhir fared as Indian cricket team's head coach so far?

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar admits not finishing ENG as reason for Rajkot loss

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings

SA20: Capitals sink Joburg to keep themselves alive in race to playoffs

ICC Awards 2024

Best cricketer to umpire: All you need to know about the 2024 ICC Awards

IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd T20

IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd T20: Duckett, Livingstone stars as England thrash India in Rajkot

  • India
  • Australia
  • Sri Lanka
  • South Africa
  • England
  • West Indies
IML 2025: Venues
  • Navi Mumbai
  • Rajkot
  • Raipur
IML 2025: Format 
The tournament will follow a round-robin format, followed by a knockout stage. During the round-robin stage, each team will play one match against the five other teams. The top four teams with the most points after the round-robin stage will qualify for the semifinals. The winners of the two semifinals will then face each other in the final match on March 16 in Raipur.
 
IML 2025: Full schedule 
Match Day Date Weekday Time (IST) Venue Team 1 Team 2
MD 1 22-02-2025 Saturday 19:30 Navi Mumbai India Sri Lanka
MD 2 24-02-2025 Monday 19:30 Navi Mumbai West Indies Australia
MD 3 25-02-2025 Tuesday 19:30 Navi Mumbai India England
MD 4 26-02-2025 Wednesday 19:30 Navi Mumbai South Africa Sri Lanka
MD 5 27-02-2025 Thursday 19:30 Navi Mumbai West Indies England
MD 6 28-02-2025 Friday 19:30 Rajkot Sri Lanka Australia
MD 7 01-03-2025 Saturday 19:30 Rajkot India South Africa
MD 8 03-03-2025 Monday 19:30 Rajkot South Africa England
MD 9 05-03-2025 Wednesday 19:30 Rajkot India Australia
MD 10 06-03-2025 Thursday 19:30 Rajkot Sri Lanka West Indies
MD 11 07-03-2025 Friday 19:30 Rajkot Australia South Africa
MD 12 08-03-2025 Saturday 19:30 Raipur India West Indies
MD 13 10-03-2025 Monday 19:30 Raipur Sri Lanka England
MD 14 11-03-2025 Tuesday 19:30 Raipur West Indies South Africa
MD 15 12-03-2025 Wednesday 19:30 Raipur England Australia
MD 16 13-03-2025 Thursday 19:30 Raipur Semi Final 1 TBD
MD 17 14-03-2025 Friday 19:30 Raipur Semi Final 2 TBD
MD 18 16-03-2025 Sunday 19:30 Raipur Final TBD
 

IML 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the International Masters League 2025 begin? 
The first match of the International Masters League 2025 will be played between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday, February 22.
 
What time will the International Masters League 2025 matches start? 
All matches of the International Masters League 2025 will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What are the venues for the International Masters League 2025? 
The International Masters League 2025 will be played at three different venues—Navi Mumbai, Rajkot and Raipur.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of International Masters League 2025 matches in India? 
The live telecast of International Masters League 2025 matches will be available on Colors Cineplex SD/HD and Colors Cineplex Superhits in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of International Masters League 2025 matches in India? 
The live streaming of International Masters League 2025 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Steve Smith

Steve Smith becomes fourth Australian to complete 10,000 Test runs

Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Top run scorers and wicket-takers after round 6

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test playing 11, live match time, streaming

Indians who won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award

Dravid to Bumrah: Indians who won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award

Geoff Allardice

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice steps down weeks ahead of Champions Trophy

Topics : T20 cricket India cricket team Australia cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team England cricket team West Indies cricket team South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon