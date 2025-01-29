Business Standard

Steve Smith becomes fourth Australian to complete 10,000 Test runs

Steve Smith achieved this milestone with his first run against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Test match

4 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Star Aussie batter Steve Smith joined the elite list of players with 10,000 Test runs on Wednesday, with his first run against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Test at Galle International Stadium in Galle. Smith took 115 matches to become the fourth Australian and 15th overall player to achieve this historic milestone.
 
Smith had the chance to complete his 10,000 Test runs against India earlier this year, as he needed just 38 runs in the final Test in Sydney to breach the mark. However, he could only manage 33 and 4 in the two innings of the match and was left stranded at the 9,999-run mark.
 
 
Australian players with 10,000 Test runs 
Apart from Steve Smith, former skippers Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927) are the other Australian players who have more than 10,000 Test runs in their careers. Ponting, Border, and Waugh all completed their 10,000th run while leading the side, and in an interesting turn of events, Smith also did so while leading the Aussie side, as he was named stand-in captain of Australia for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
 
Most runs in Test cricket for Australia 

Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50
RT Ponting 1995-2012 168 287 13378 257 51.85 58.72 41 62
AR Border 1978-1994 156 265 11174 205 50.56 41.09 27 63
SR Waugh 1985-2004 168 260 10927 200 51.06 48.64 32 50
SPD Smith 2010-2025 115* 205 10069 239 56.25 53.53 34 42
DA Warner 2011-2024 112 205 8786 335* 44.59 70.19 26 37
MJ Clarke 2004-2015 115 198 8643 329* 49.1 55.92 28 27
ML Hayden 1994-2009 103 184 8625 380 50.73 60.1 30 29
ME Waugh 1991-2002 128 209 8029 153* 41.81 52.27 20 47
JL Langer 1993-2007 105 182 7696 250 45.27 54.22 23 30
MA Taylor 1989-1999 104 186 7525 334* 43.49 41.48 19 40
DC Boon 1984-1996 107 190 7422 200 43.65 40.96 21 32
GS Chappell 1970-1984 87 151 7110 247* 53.86 51.53 24 31
DG Bradman 1928-1948 52 80 6996 334 99.94 58.6 29 13
MEK Hussey 2005-2013 79 137 6235 195 51.52 50.13 19 29
RN Harvey 1948-1963 79 137 6149 205 48.41 43.74 21 24
Full list of players with 10,000 Test runs 
Despite Smith breaching the 10,000 Test-run mark on Monday, he is still 15th on the list for most Test runs by a batter. India’s Sachin Tendulkar leads the table with 15,921 runs, while England’s Joe Root leads the chart among active players with 12,972 runs under his belt.
 
Most Test runs by an individual player 
Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 200 329 15921 248* 53.78 54.04 51 68
RT Ponting (AUS) 1995-2012 168 287 13378 257 51.85 58.72 41 62
JH Kallis (ICC/SA) 1995-2013 166 280 13289 224 55.37 45.97 45 58
R Dravid (ICC/IND) 1996-2012 164 286 13288 270 52.31 42.51 36 63
JE Root (ENG) 2012-2024 152 278 12972 262 50.87 57.47 36 65
AN Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 161 291 12472 294 45.35 46.95 33 57
KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000-2015 134 233 12400 319 57.4 54.19 38 52
BC Lara (ICC/WI) 1990-2006 131 232 11953 400* 52.88 60.51 34 48
S Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2015 164 280 11867 203* 51.37 43.31 30 66
DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2014 149 252 11814 374 49.84 51.45 34 50
AR Border (AUS) 1978-1994 156 265 11174 205 50.56 41.09 27 63
SR Waugh (AUS) 1985-2004 168 260 10927 200 51.06 48.64 32 50
SM Gavaskar (IND) 1971-1987 125 214 10122 236* 51.12 43.35 34 45
Younis Khan (PAK) 2000-2017 118 213 10099 313 52.05 52.12 34 33
SPD Smith (AUS) 2010-2025 115* 205 10067 239 56.24 53.53 34 42
 

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

