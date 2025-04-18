Friday, April 18, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Rohit Sharma named brand ambassador for T20 Mumbai league Season 3

Rohit Sharma named brand ambassador for T20 Mumbai league Season 3

The announcement was made during a press conference in Mumbai attended by Rohit Sharma, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, the League Governing Council, Apex Council members, and team representatives.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the T20 Mumbai League gears up for a thrilling comeback, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has appointed India’s World Cup-winning captain and Mumbai's own cricketing icon, Rohit Sharma, as the official face of Season 3. The league is set to begin on May 26 and promises an exciting display of Mumbai’s top cricketing talent in one of India’s leading domestic T20 tournaments.
 
The announcement was made during a press conference in Mumbai attended by Rohit Sharma, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, the League Governing Council, Apex Council members, and team representatives. During the event, Rohit also unveiled the glittering trophy for Season 3. The MCA further announced the inclusion of two new franchises—Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd. and Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment—as official team operators. 
 
 
Returning after a six-year hiatus, the league has already seen a surge in interest, with over 2,800 player registrations. The overwhelming response highlights the league’s critical role in nurturing Mumbai's budding cricketing talent.
 
Rohit Sharma, whose cricketing journey began on Mumbai’s famed maidans, symbolizes the city's legacy of producing world-class cricketers. His inspiring rise from local hero to global cricketing icon perfectly represents the spirit of Mumbai cricket.

“We’re honoured to have Rohit Sharma as the face of this season,” said MCA President Ajinkya Naik. “His journey is a reflection of the grit, determination, and ambition that define Mumbai’s cricketing ethos. His presence will inspire young talent and boost the league’s stature.”
 
Rohit Sharma expressed his excitement about his new role, stating, “Domestic leagues like T20 Mumbai are vital in developing future stars. It’s a platform that provides young players the chance to shine. Mumbai’s cricket history is rich, and I’m thrilled to be part of the league’s return. I hope the players make the most of this opportunity.”
 
Season 3 will maintain an eight-team format, with two new additions. Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd. has secured the Sobo Mumbai Falcons franchise for ₹82 crore, while Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment will operate the Mumbai South Central team at ₹57 crore.
 
They join the existing lineup of franchises:
 
North Mumbai Panthers (Horizon Sports India Pvt. Ltd.)
 
ARCS Andheri (ARCS Sports & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.)
 
Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (Transcon Triumph Knights Pvt. Ltd.)
 
Namo Bandra Blasters (PK Sports Ventures Pvt. Ltd.)
 
Eagle Thane Strikers (Eagle Infra India Ltd.)
 
Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs (World Star Premier League LLP)
 
Launched in 2018, the T20 Mumbai League has produced several breakout stars such as Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, and Shams Mulani. With its return, Season 3 is set to unearth the next generation of Indian cricketing talent and reaffirm Mumbai’s place as a cricketing powerhouse.

