Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 05:31 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who has scored more hundreds in Ranji Trophy?

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who has scored more hundreds in Ranji Trophy?

Rohit has played 42 Ranji matches before his return in the 2024-25 season, while Kohli has only 19 matches under his belt

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Photo: BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian cricket team has suffered a steep decline in Test cricket in recent times. After losing the home series to New Zealand 0-3, they were beaten roundly by Australia in the away series 1-3. These failures have led to serious scrutiny of Indian players’ approach to red-ball cricket, with senior players like skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli facing the most criticism. Amidst the team’s losses, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket have consistently failed to lead with personal performances, registering a string of poor innings. 
Now, to regain their form ahead of the all-important ICC Champions Trophy starting next month, both Sharma and Kohli have decided to end their hiatus from domestic cricket, returning to the dry pitches of India in an attempt to recover their touch and form. 
 
Rohit marked his return with Mumbai’s recently concluded match against Jammu and Kashmir, while Kohli took the field for Delhi in their match against Railways. With all the talk around their return to domestic cricket dominating the headlines, it is a good time to assess how the two players have performed in their Ranji careers so far, especially when it comes to the century mark. So, between the duo, who has recorded the most centuries in Ranji Trophy? Let’s take a look.
 
Rohit vs Virat: Ranji Trophy hundreds
 
Both players made their Ranji debut during the 2006-07 season. However, the current Indian skipper has more overall appearances in India’s premier red-ball domestic tournament. Rohit has represented Mumbai in 10 different seasons, from 2006-07 to 2015-16, during which he played 42 matches and scored 14 centuries. On the other hand, Virat has played for Delhi in only six seasons, during which he featured in 23 matches and has five centuries to his name. 

Also Read

Sachin and Virat

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Who scored more centuries in Ranji Trophy?

Virat Kohli

Ranji Trophy 2025: When will Virat Kohli play at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Premiumrohit sharma

India stars return to Ranji, but first-class cricket needs a booster shot

Virat Kohli

Kohli to end domestic hiatus with match against Railways in Ranji Trophy

Suresh Raina, t20 series, t20, cricket

Champions Trophy: Raina believes Virat will be at his best against Pakistan

 
Rohit’s best Ranji Trophy seasons were 2008-09 and 2012-13, in which he scored three centuries each, whereas Virat’s best Ranji seasons have been 2007-08 and 2011-12, where he scored two centuries each.
 
Rohit vs Kohli: Ranji Trophy hundreds (season-wise)
 
Season Rohit (100s) Virat (100s)
2006-07 1 0
2007-08 0 2
2008-09 3 0
2009-10 2 1
2010-11 2 2
2011-12 2 -
2012-13 3 0
2013-14 0 -
2014-15 0 -
2015-16 1 -
Total 14 5
 

More From This Section

Shivam Dube

IND vs ENG: Dube to replace Reddy for T20 series, according to reports

Rohit Sharma

Rohit named captain of ICC's T20 all-star XI; Bumrah, Pandya also in list

Shubman Gill

Ranji Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill scores hundred for Punjab vs Karnataka

Noman Ali

PAK vs WI: Noman becomes first Pakistan spinner to take hattrick in Tests

Mohd Shami

IND vs ENG: Will Mohd Shami be included in the eleven for 2nd T20I?

Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Domestic cricket Ranji Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon