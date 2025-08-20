Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Prithvi Shaw fires back at critics after maiden FC hundred for Maharashtra

Prithvi Shaw fires back at critics after maiden FC hundred for Maharashtra

Prithvi Shaw, after the match with Chhattisgarh, talked about his plans to get back in form. Shaw said he is not looking to try new things but rather to work on his basics

India Vs West indies 2018, Virat Kohli,Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

There’s a saying that life is about second chances, and 25-year-old Prithvi Shaw is determined to make it his story. Once sidelined by the BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association after poor form and off-field controversies, Shaw has been handed a new lease of life by moving from Mumbai to Maharashtra team in domestic cricket.
 
He justified the move by scoring a fluent 111 against Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational tournament. Shaw fired back at critics after the match, saying he does not mind starting from scratch and is not seeking sympathy but only wants to perform for his team. 
 

Prithvi Shaw's move to Maharashtra: Last attempt to save career?

Shaw, who began his international and domestic career in spectacular fashion, has struggled in recent years. Left out of the Indian squad since 2021, he was a regular for Mumbai and the IPL’s Delhi Capitals but controversies and poor batting form derailed his career.
 
His nightlife habits strained ties with Mumbai cricket, while underwhelming IPL returns cost him his place in the franchise. With few options left, Shaw switched to Maharashtra earlier this year. His debut ton suggests the decision could prove decisive in reviving his career.

Also Read

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw seeks MCA approval to part ways with Mumbai cricket team

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Oppn protest over SIR

BS Rajasthan Samriddhi

BS Samriddhi LIVE: Massive opportunity for development in Rajasthan, says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty tests 25k; IT, FMCG lead; Nazara down 6%, Ola up 12%

share market stock market trading

Servotech Renewable stock jumps 7% on solar power order; check details here

Focus on basics, not experiments

After his century, Shaw said his comeback plan revolves around returning to basics rather than trying anything new. “I am confident in myself and my work ethic. I just want to do what I did in my Under-19 days. I believe the 2025-26 season will be a turnaround year,” he said.

Prithvi Shaw’s career in numbers

Shaw rose to prominence after leading India’s victorious 2018 Under-19 World Cup campaign in New Zealand. The same year, he debuted for India in Tests and for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. His ODI debut followed in 2020 and T20I debut in 2021.
 
However, his international run was short: five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I. In the IPL, he played 79 matches for Delhi Capitals between 2018 and 2024 before going unsold in the 2025 auction.

Prithvi Shaw career stats

Format M Inn Runs HS Avg SR 4s 6s 50 100
Test 5 9 339 134 42.38 86.05 48 2 2 1
ODI 6 6 189 49 31.5 113.86 32 2 0 0
T20I 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IPL 79 79 1892 99 23.95 147.47 238 61 14 0

The bigger picture

When Shaw started his career, many cricket experts and fans saw him as the next big thing in Indian cricket. But Shaw’s lack of runs with the bat and off-field antics almost made him invisible to the same people. There is no denying that the 25-year-old batter has the potential to achieve great things in cricket, and his move to Maharashtra might just be what he needed to trigger that. If Shaw is successful with Maharashtra in the domestic circuit, he might find his way back to the IPL or even the Indian team, provided he maintains consistency.

More From This Section

Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan

Babar, Rizwan downgraded as PCB finds no player fit for top contract

Keshav Maharaj

Maharaj's 5-33 Sparks 98-Run Win for South Africa over Australia

Shafali Verma

India women's ODI World Cup 2025 squad announced; Shafali Verma misses out

Team India

Will India's Asia Cup squad announcement be postponed due to Mumbai rains?

West Indies

West Indies women Cricketers begin their training at the CSK Academy

Topics : Prithvi Shaw Domestic cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon