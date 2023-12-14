Sensex (1.34%)
70514.20 + 929.60
Nifty (1.23%)
21182.70 + 256.35
Nifty Midcap (1.31%)
45534.30 + 587.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.98%)
6880.45 + 66.70
Nifty Bank (1.36%)
47732.30 + 640.05
Heatmap

Shami races against time for SA Tests, likely to be fit for England series

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is recovering from an ankle injury, is racing against time to be fit for the Test series against South Africa, starting at Centurion on December 26

Mohammed Shami. Photo: ANI

Mohammed Shami. Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is recovering from an ankle injury, is racing against time to be fit for the Test series against South Africa, starting at Centurion on December 26.
Though Shami was included in the Test squad that was announced on November 30, the 33-year-old's availability was subjected to his recovery after the treatment.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In that context, PTI understands that Shami might not board the flight to South Africa along with other members of the Test squad such as captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah and others.
They are scheduled to fly out to Johannesburg on Friday.
Shami is likely to continue his recuperation at home, and the pacer could make a return during the Test series at home against England starting from January 25 at Hyderabad.
If a replacement is indeed required for Shami, then the selectors under Ajit Agarkar have the option of drafting in a bowler from the India 'A' squad which is currently playing in South Africa.
Before the first match against South Africa, the Test side members will play a three-day intra-squad match from December 20.
The second Test against the Proteas will start at Cape Town from January 3, 2024.
Meanwhile, Shami has something to cheer for as he was nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award on Wednesday.
As per the information received from the Sports Ministry, a special request was made by the BCCI to the ministry to include Shami's name as he originally didn't figure in the list.

Also Read

Shami becomes first Indian bowler to take 7 wickets in an ODI cricket match

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

ENG vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2023: England suffer biggest ODI defeat

From mentor to match-winner: How Shami's fortunes turned in World Cup 2023

IND W vs ENG W Test: Shubha's seamless transition to international cricket

Australian Cameron Green suffering from irreversible chronic kidney disease

Shoaib Bashir mistakenly ignored Brendon McCullum's England selection call

LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 3rd T20: Jaiswal hits 50, 100 up for IND

AUS vs PAK Test: Warner's powerful 164 takes Australia to 346-5 on Day 1

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mohammed Shami India vs South Africa India vs England

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon