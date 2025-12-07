Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Wedding called off: Smriti Mandhana confirms amid media speculation

Wedding called off: Smriti Mandhana confirms amid media speculation

In her statement, Mandhana addressed the growing rumors and emphasized her need for privacy during this difficult time.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana took to social media on Sunday to announce that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off. The announcement comes after weeks of public scrutiny and speculation surrounding their relationship, which had garnered significant attention.
 
Public Statement from Smriti Mandhana

In her statement, Mandhana addressed the growing rumors and emphasized her need for privacy during this difficult time. She expressed her frustration with the constant media attention but made it clear that the wedding was no longer going forward. Mandhana stated:
 
 
“Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about my life, and I feel it's important to speak up. I am a private person, and I wish to keep my life that way. But for clarity, the wedding is called off. I request everyone to respect the privacy of both families and give us the space to handle this matter at our own pace. My focus remains on representing my country, and I will continue to strive to win trophies for India. Thank you for your support, and I ask that we all move forward.” 
 
Background: A rollercoaster of events
 
The weeks leading up to the wedding were filled with dramatic developments. Mandhana had planned her wedding to Muchhal in her hometown of Sangli, with star-studded pre-wedding ceremonies. However, just a day before the wedding, her father experienced a sudden health scare, forcing her to postpone the event indefinitely to prioritize her family’s well-being.
 
In the wake of the postponement, rumors began circulating about the relationship, fueled by Mandhana’s decision to delete her wedding-related posts from social media. The speculation intensified further after her withdrawal from the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). It was soon revealed that her close friend and teammate, Jemimah Rodrigues, also chose to pull out of the tournament to stay by Mandhana’s side during this turbulent time.
 
Mandhana’s request for privacy comes as she navigates both personal and professional challenges. Despite the emotional upheaval, she has reaffirmed her commitment to cricket and her country, with a focus on continuing to represent India at the highest level.

Topics : Cricket News

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

