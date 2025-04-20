Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smriti Mandhana launches cricket academy in Dubai with Don Bhagawati

This academy is designed to function as a high-performance hub, open to both boys and girls of all age groups.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a touching and forward-thinking move, Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has teamed up with esteemed UK-based coach Don Bhagawati to launch the City Cricket Academy by Smriti Mandhana at Dubai International Academy Al Barsha. This newly inaugurated cricket development center in Dubai aims to nurture young talent through world-class coaching and mentorship. The initiative was formally introduced during a press conference organized by Cricket Predicta.
 
This academy is designed to function as a high-performance hub, open to both boys and girls of all age groups. It combines Don’s two decades of professional coaching experience with Smriti’s deep understanding of the modern international game. Don’s wife, a former England cricketer, also plays an active mentoring role, bringing compassion and first-hand experience to support young aspirants. Together, they are building an environment focused on holistic development—on and off the field.
 
 
At the launch, Smriti shared her inspiration behind the project: “This is more than just a cricket facility. It’s a place for young players to dream big, explore their potential, and develop into well-rounded individuals. Don and his family have always treated me like one of their own, and this academy reflects that warmth and belief in nurturing young talent.” 
 
Don Bhagawati praised Smriti’s dedication to giving back to the sport while still at the peak of her career, calling it a rare and powerful gesture. He highlighted the academy as one of the first of its kind where a global cricketing figure has taken on a grassroots leadership role while still actively playing. “Smriti’s commitment is extraordinary, and this academy will shape future generations of cricketers,” he added.
 
The academy will offer structured coaching modules, guidance from experienced professionals, and global exposure through partnerships with academies in the UK and India. With a strong emphasis on character, confidence, and skill, it’s set to become a new standard in cricket development.
 
Cricket Predicta, serving as the official strategic partner, is committed to supporting the academy’s mission through its expansive platform, innovative outreach, and passion for the game. The collaboration aims to uplift grassroots cricket and build a lasting legacy that inspires future stars.

Topics : Cricket

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

