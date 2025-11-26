Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Nepal match list, groups, venue, streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Nepal match list, groups, venue, streaming

Nepal will play four matches in the first round and each tie will be played in Mumbai as they will try to punch above their weight in the tournament next year.

Nepal cricket team

Nepal cricket team

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nepal’s group-stage schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was confirmed on Tuesday, with the team set to begin their campaign on February 8. Nepal will play four matches in the first round and each tie will be played in Mumbai as they will try to punch above their weight in the tournament next year. 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups
 
Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan
Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman
Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal
Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE 
Nepal’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures
Date Time Opponent Venue
08/02/26 15:00:00 England (ENG) Mumbai
12/02/26 15:00:00 Italy (ITA) Mumbai
15/02/26 11:00:00 West Indies (WI) Mumbai
17/02/26 19:00:00 Bangladesh (BAN) Mumbai
 

08 Feb 2026 – Nepal vs England, 3:00 PM, Mumbai 
Nepal opens their campaign against a strong England side. England’s batting depth and pace attack will be a stern test, while Nepal will look to start their tournament with a solid performance in front of home fans in Mumbai.
 
12 Feb 2026 – Nepal vs Italy, 3:00 PM, Mumbai 
Nepal faces Italy, a crucial match to consolidate their position in the group. This game provides an opportunity for Nepal to gain momentum and register a confidence-boosting win.
 
15 Feb 2026 – Nepal vs West Indies, 11:00 AM, Mumbai 
A high-profile clash with the West Indies. Nepal will have to counter big-hitting batsmen and experience in the Caribbean side. A strong performance could make a statement on the global stage.
 
17 Feb 2026 – Nepal vs Bangladesh, 7:00 PM, Mumbai 
The final group match for Nepal against fellow Asian side Bangladesh. This match could be decisive for qualification to the Super 8s, with both teams looking to secure maximum points. 

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will group stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begin?
 
The group stage matches for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on February 7, 2026.
 
Which TV Channels will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India?
 
The live telecast of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Star Sports Network
 
Where will the live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches be available in India?
 
The live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

