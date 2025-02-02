Business Standard

Sunday, February 02, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / U19 Women's World Cup final: South Africa set 83-run target for India

U19 Women's World Cup final: South Africa set 83-run target for India

Aayushi Shukla led the bowling line-up with 2 wickets as other bowlers contributed well to get an easy target to defend on the day.

India vs South Africa

India vs South Africa

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa women's cricket team have set a 83-run target for defending champions India in the U19 Women's World Cup 2025 final in Kuala Lumpur.
 
Deciding to bat first, South Africa didn't get off to a great start as opener Simone Lurens got sent back to the pavilion on a duck courtesy of Parunika Sisodia in the 2nd over.  ALSO READ: Ricky Ponting predicts who will play the Champions Trophy 2025 final
 
Her batting partner Jemma Botha also couldn't give her side a good start as she too got dismissed at 16 when Shabnam Shakil got her first wicket of the day. Mieke Van Voorst topscored for the side on the day with 23 runs off 18 deliveries but it wasn't enough to guide her side to a challenging total in the end.
 
 
India didn't let loose on the early pressure as wickets at regular intervals made sure that South Africa were limited to a modest total of 82 after their 20 overs.
 
Gingadi Trisha led the bowling line-up with 2 wickets as Aayushi, Vaishanavi and Parunika got themselves two scalps each in order to get an easy target to defend on the day. 
 

More From This Section

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Ranji Trophy: Jammu and Kashmir refuse to bat vs Baroda, here's why

Pakistan cricket team

Hina Munawar becomes Pakistan men's cricket team's first female manager

Jasprit Bumrah

BCCI Awards: Bumrah is best men's cricketer, Mandhana bags women's honour

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy set to miss Women's Premier League season

IND vs ENG 5th T20I

5th T20: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

Topics : u19 world cup Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon