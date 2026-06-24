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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to use separate changing room during England tour

The 15-year-old Indian cricketing prodigy will follow ICC safeguarding regulations during the England T20I series, with separate changing facilities and parental supervision throughout the tour

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Photo: @BCCI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to use a separate changing room from his teammates during India's upcoming five-match T20I series in England, in line with safeguarding regulations applicable to players under the age of 16.
 
Sooryavanshi, 15, is expected to become India's youngest international cricketer when he makes his debut in the T20I series against Ireland before travelling to England for the five-match tourney starting July 1.
 
According to a report by The Guardian, the regulations prohibit under-16 players from using adult changing rooms during the England series, which falls under the jurisdiction of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
 
 
As a result, Sooryavanshi will have separate changing facilities at all five venues. However, he will continue to have access to India's dressing room during matches and team meetings, with the restriction applying only while changing before and after games, the report said.
 
It added that it remains unclear whether similar arrangements will be required during India's two T20Is against Ireland, as those matches are governed by Cricket Ireland rather than the ICC.

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The arrangement mirrors practices followed in other sports in England. Arsenal midfielder Max Dowman, for instance, used separate changing facilities from senior teammates until turning 16 last year.
 
"This is an ICC event, with their safeguarding procedures active as they have jurisdiction. A safeguarding concern occurring during the event may (in some circumstances) be managed by the ICC. In addition to this, the ECB Safe Hands policy applies at all times," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) told The Guardian.
 
The ECB said its Cricket Regulator is in contact with India's Team Liaison Officer regarding requirements for the player during his stay in the UK. It added that safeguarding officers at each venue are working with the Indian team to ensure that changing-room arrangements and venue protocols are followed through safeguarding risk assessments.
 
The board also confirmed that Sooryavanshi's parents are expected to accompany him throughout the tour. "It is our understanding that the player's parents will be travelling with him at all times. They are staying in the same hotel, which is outside of usual protocol, but agreed on this occasion due to his age," the ECB said, adding, "This additional measure provides us with further confidence that he has family members that can provide the additional level of support and care."
 

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

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