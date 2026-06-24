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Tendulkar hails ICC post-pregnancy rules as boost for women cricketers

"A massive boost for the future of women cricketers worldwide," Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has welcomed the ICC's newly unveiled post-pregnancy return-to-play guidelines, calling them a "massive boost" for the future of women's cricket.

To ensure a safe and sustainable return to cricket for women players post-pregnancy, the ICC on Monday announced guidelines to cover their early recovery after birth, structured training, and conditioning during a 16-week window before comeback.

The 'Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines' for female cricketers, outline a six 'R's framework: Ready, Review, Restore, Recondition, Return and Refine.

"Exceptional batting by the @ICC. Empowerment in sport is about ensuring that a player's journey, in all phases, is supported with the right framework. Seeing the transition from 'choosing between' to 'doing both' is proof that we are playing the game the right way.

 

"A massive boost for the future of women cricketers worldwide," Tendulkar wrote on 'X'. 

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The document speaks about having a dedicated 'Case Manager' for the players returning to competitive cricket post pregnancy.

The Case Officer should be either a doctor or a physiotherapist.

The early review would comprise focus on psychological support in the players' adjustment to life as a mother, followed by graded reintroduction of strength-based training. After eight weeks of these assessments, the player will return to running in collaboration with a doctor and physio.

A thorough monitoring of any symptoms including musculoskeletal and pelvic floor issues is done before the player is given the go ahead to return to action.

The ICC said its guidelines are designed to be in line with local legislation, while supporting player welfare through "practical, physical and psychological guidance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : International Cricket Council Sachin Tendulkar Cricket News

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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